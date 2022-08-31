New Haven’s volleyball Lady Shamrocks opened play Monday night with a home sweep of Calvary Lutheran.
The Lady Shamrocks triumphed, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.
New Haven’s volleyball Lady Shamrocks opened play Monday night with a home sweep of Calvary Lutheran.
The Lady Shamrocks triumphed, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.
“It was good to start off with a straight-set win,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “I thought our youth showed at points last night as we had quite a few unforced errors. I also think that will work itself out as we get further into the season.”
Aubri Meyer led a balanced attack with seven kills. Alayna Lagemann, Liz Luecke and Sam Mendenhall each had five kills. Tressa Carver and Avery Strubberg both contributed three kills.
Isabella Groner picked up six digs. Strubberg posted four, Meyer, Luecke and Carver each had three and Lagemann added two.
Carver handed out 15 assists and Luecke had six.
Strubberg posted three solo blocks. Lagemann had one.
Meyer served four aces. Groner had two and Carver added one.
New Haven plays Tuesday at Cuba before returning home Thursday to host Belle.
