Every run matters.
That’s something the New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks learned the tough way this week.
New Haven lost Wednesday on the road to Cuba, 6-5, and Thursday at Montgomery County, 6-4.
Against Cuba each team scored three runs in the first inning. New Haven added one run in the second while Cuba scored twice. Cuba added another run in the fifth and New Haven scored its last run in the sixth.
“We hit the ball well early and had plenty of chances to score more, but couldn’t come up with a big hit when we needed to,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said about the Cuba loss.
Playing in Montgomery City Thursday, Union fell in the bottom of the seventh. Brooklynn Fischer’s third home run of the game, a two-run shot, gave the Lady Wildcats the win.
“I thought we played a really good game,” said Peirick. “We battled all night but could not ever get ahead in the game and lost it in the bottom of the seventh.”
In the Cuba game, Ryan Stutzman went the distance in the circle, taking the loss. She allowed six runs, but only one was earned. She allowed five hits and four walks while striking out nine.
“Ryan pitched a really good game, but took the loss because we didn’t field the ball in crucial situations,” Peirick said.
Offensively, Brande Kubiak, Madison Langenberg and Stutzman each had two hits. Each doubled.
Kate Dittberner also doubled. Emilee Hinten, Lindsey Steinbeck and Jessica Underwood singled.
Hinten drew the lone walk.
Dittberner, Kubiak, Langenberg, Stutzman and Mackenzie Wilson scored.
Kubiak, Langenberg, Steinbeck, Stutzman and Underwood drove in one RBI apiece.
In the Montgomery County game, New Haven scored one in the first. Montgomery County tied it in the third and took a 2-1 lead in the fourth. It was 4-1 after five innings before New Haven tied it in the sixth. Montgomery County won it in the seventh.
Langenberg pitched six innings and allowed four runs on eight hits, three walks and a hit batter. She struck out four.
Stutzman took the loss, allowing two runs on a hit (a home run) and a walk.
Langenberg led New Haven with two hits, including a double.
Stutzman also doubled. Wilson, Kubiak and Ava Vandegriffe singled.
Stutzman walked twice. Steinbeck and Hinten walked once. Kubiak was hit by pitches twice. Wilson was struck once.
Wilson, Kubiak and Underwood each stole a base.
Steinbeck, Stutzman, Underwood and Hinten scored. Langenberg, Wilson and Vandegriffe each drove in a run.
Fischer led the Lady Wildcats, going 4-4 at the plate with three home runs, three runs and five RBIs.