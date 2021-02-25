Trailing by a point in the closing seconds of Friday’s Four Rivers Conference home game against Owensville, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks needed something special.
Junior Mackenzie Wilson dribbled the length of the court and hit a pull-up jumper at the buzzer to lift the Lady Shamrocks to a 45-44 win over the Dutchgirls in the regular season finale.
“It was a really good win for us going into district play,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We had way too many turnovers, but they had more, and it came down to who had the ball last.”
With the win, New Haven heads into its Class 2 District 5 home semifinal game against Van-Far Tuesday with an overall record of 8-13. The Lady Shamrocks are seeded second in the district.
Owensville fell to 11-7 overall and 2-2 in the Four Rivers Conference. Owensville also lost to St. James Saturday, 53-48, falling to 11-8, 2-3. St. James and Union will play for the FRC title Wednesday in St. James.
The Dutchgirls took the early lead over the Lady Shamrocks and were up, 14-6, after one quarter. New Haven worked back to trail by a point at the half, 20-19, and the game was tied after three quarters, 27-27.
“I thought we played really well on defense and forced them to really work for their shots,” Peirick said. “We didn’t allow them to get into any kind of uptempo game. We limited their penetration and kickouts and forced them to work the ball around for their shots.”
With her final basket, Wilson led all scorers in the game with 20 points. She hit three of New Haven’s five three-point baskets and went 5-6 from the free-throw line. As a team, New Haven was 8-11 from the stripe.
Brenna Langenberg was next with 10 points. She hit two three-point baskets.
Ellie Westermeyer scored six points. Jessica Underwood was next with five points.
Peyton Sumpter and Hannah Rethemeyer both ended with two points.
Anna Finley led the Dutchgirls in scoring with 19 points. She went 4-4 from the free-throw line. The team was 7-8 from the stripe. She also hit a three-point basket.
Emma Daniels scored 10 points with two three-point baskets.
Landry Watson and Keira Hendrix both ended with five points.
Kate Angell added three points, and Anna Skornia scored two points.
New Haven’s district tournament started Saturday with two first-round games.
Third-seeded Van-Far beat Wellsville, 61-32, to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal game in New Haven.
No. 4 Silex defeated Sturgeon in the other first-round game, 47-28, and will play Tuesday at top-seeded Clopton.
The highest-seeded team remaining after Tuesday’s semifinals will host Thursday’s championship game at 6:30 p.m.