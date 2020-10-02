New Haven’s five-game losing streak is over, thanks to a 9-1 win over Belle Monday.
“We probably played our best game of the season,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We didn’t commit any errors, we pitched well, we hit the ball with some authority, and we ran the bases well. It was really fun to see the girls compete like that on offense and defense.”
New Haven (5-9) last beat Union Sept. 17, but fell in all three games at the Owensville Tournament Sept. 19 and fell to South Callaway and Sullivan after that.
Monday’s win also reversed an earlier setback against Belle. The teams played in the New Haven Classic Aug. 29. Belle won that day, 10-3.
In Monday’s game, New Haven opened scoring with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Belle scored its run in the top of the fifth, but the Lady Shamrocks scored the other four runs in the bottom of that frame.
New Haven outhit Belle, 9-5. Belle made two errors.
Madison Langenberg started for New Haven and earned the win, going 5.1 innings. She allowed one run on five hits, one walk and a hit batter. She fanned two.
Ryan Stutzman took over from there. Over 1.2 innings, she struck out four.
Stutzman and Jessica Underwood each had two hits. Underwood doubled along with Emilee Hinten and Ava Vandegriffe.
Mackenzie Wilson, Brande Kubiak and Katelyn Dittberner each singled.
Stutzman and Hinten walked.
Kubiak and Underwood stole one base apiece.
Stutzman, Kubiak and Hinten each scored twice. Wilson, Underwood and Vandegriffe scored once.
Underwood and Vandegriffe drove in two runs apiece. Hinten and Dittberner each had one RBI.
The Lady Shamrocks played St. James in Four Rivers Conference action Tuesday. New Haven travels to Washington to play St. Francis Borgia Regional next Monday at 4:30 p.m.