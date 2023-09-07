Recording another road victory, the New Haven Lady Shamrocks stayed perfect on the season Friday in Osage County.
The Lady Shamrocks (3-0) swept Fatima, 25-17, 25-22, 25-15.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Recording another road victory, the New Haven Lady Shamrocks stayed perfect on the season Friday in Osage County.
The Lady Shamrocks (3-0) swept Fatima, 25-17, 25-22, 25-15.
“It was a good win for us,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “Fatima has some good players. I thought we did a good job with preventing them from being able to run their offense the way they wanted to.”
Aubri Meyer led the offense with six kills. Avery Strubberg was next with five.
Alayna Lagemann closed with three kills while Isabella Groner, Megan Hoerstkamp and Liz Luecke each had two.
Hoerstkamp and Strubberg each picked up 11 digs. Groner recorded five digs.
Luecke and Meyer each had two digs. Holtmeyer and Samantha Mendenhall each had one dig.
Lagemann had three solo blocks while Meyer ended with two. Luecke posted a block assist.
Luecke handed out 14 assists. Groner posted five.
The Lady Shamrocks served six aces with Holtmeyer getting half of them. Luecke served two aces and Strubberg had one.
In earlier action, Groner served 30 points, including eight aces, Thursday as the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks swept Belle on the road, 25-7, 25-6, 25-7.
New Haven puts its perfect record on the line Tuesday, hosting St. Francis Borgia.
The Lady Shamrocks hit the road again Thursday, playing at Montgomery County before going to the St. Francis Dig for Life Tournament Friday and Saturday.
New Haven opens Four Rivers Conference play next Monday at Hermann.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.