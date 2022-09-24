Add New Haven to the list of early leaders in the Four Rivers Conference volleyball race.
The Lady Shamrocks (11-4-3, 1-0) won their league opener over St. James Tuesday, 25-23, 25-5, 25-14.
“St. James was ready to play right off the bat and we were not,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “In the first set, we had 18 unforced errors. In the second set, we had two unforced errors and in the third set, we had seven unforced errors. It was good that we were still able to win the first set with having that many errors and I’m glad we cleaned things up before the night was over, but we have to be ready to go right off the bat each night.”
New Haven’s offense was led by Aubri Meyer, who knocked down six kills.
“Aubri had another good night both in the front row and the back row,” Hoener said.
Alayna Lageman and Sam Mendenhall each had four kills. Tressa Carver and Avery Strubberg added two kills apiece.
Strubberg paced the team in digs with six. Isabella Groner was next with four while Carver, Mikayla McFerrin and Meyer each had three digs. Lagemann added one.
Carver was credited with 14 assists.
“The setter-hitter connection between Alayna and Tressa is improving,” Hoener said.
The Lady Shamrocks stayed aggressive at the service line and ended with 12 aces. Lagemann and Meyer both served four. Carver ended with three and Groner added one ace.
New Haven also won both subvarsity contests.
“It was good to get a win at all three levels, especially as we started conference play,” Hoener said.
New Haven played at Pacific Thursday in FRC action and is in Monday’s pool along with St. Francis Borgia, Pacific and Owensville at the Hermann Tournament next week.
