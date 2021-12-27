Hitting the road for one final time in 2021, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks finished the year with a 59-33 win over Silex Monday.
New Haven (7-2) jumped out to a 14-9 lead after one quarter and increased that to 34-19 at the half. The Lady Shamrocks were ahead, 56-29, after three quarters.
“I thought we did our best job of the year taking a game plan, and implementing it on the floor,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We specifically talked about getting out in transition, and making sure we get north and south in the half court.”
Mackenzie Wilson led the Lady Shamrocks with 18 points. She knocked down two of the four New Haven three-point baskets and went 6-6 from the free-throw line. For the game, New Haven was 9-16 from the line.
Brenna Langenberg and Aubri Meyer both closed with 10 points.
Peyton Sumpter and Tressa Carver scored six points apiece. Natalie Covington added five and Jessica Underwood scored four points.
“Silex likes to jump passing lanes, and apply hard ball pressure so it was important for us to be able to score off of backdoors, back screens, and curls, and we were able to do just that in the first half,” said Peirick.
“In the second half, they came out and played a zone against us which allowed more open looks from three-point range, and we were able to hit a few.”
Rita Thoroughman led Silex with 12 points.
Madison Isom netted eight points.
Abigail Mooney scored five points while Sara Grateke, Taylor Howard, Kate Kientzy and Tori Mudd each had two points for Silex.
“Defensively, we did a good job not allowing them second chance opportunities, and prevented them from having uncontested looks at the basket,” Peirick said.
“In the first half, we were really focused on taking away their inside looks, and made the adjustment at halftime to run their girls off the three-point line, and force the drive to our help,” Peirick said.
Overall, Peirick was happy with the win.
“Great game to play going into Christmas break,” he said. “Now on to prepping for St. James.”