The what and where have been established for the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks.
Now, the big question is when?
Top-seeded New Haven (15-10) will play No. 2 Valle Catholic (17-8) in Crystal City for the Class 2 District 4 championship. Currently, that’s scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.
“Overall, it is going to be important that we put together four quarters against Valle Catholic,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said.
The game had to be postponed due to another round of winter weather that hit the region late this week.
Both teams won semifinal games Tuesday. Valle needed overtime to get past third-seeded Viburnum, 61-60.
“We are going to have to be disciplined on the defensive end, and on the offensive end,” Peirick said. “We cannot fall in love with the outside shot, because misses will turn into fastbreak layups for Valle. They like to get out and push the ball, and we have to do a good job of dictating tempo.”
The district champion will play the District 3 winner (Oran and Meadow Heights are in the finals) next Wednesday at Jackson High School in the sectional round at 6 p.m.
Against Bismarck (8-20), New Haven jumped ahead on the strength of an 11-1 first quarter and never looked back. It was 16-4 at the half and 33-9 through three quarters.
“It was important for us to be defensively focused against Bismarck,” Peirick said. “They did not have a ton of weapons, but they did have Madison Dunn, who was averaging 21 points per game.
“We flipped back and forth between face guarding her man-to-man, and then also pressing them,” Peirick said. “There was an emphasis on making sure that if she caught the ball, we needed to have an immediate hand in her face, and if she gave the ball up, we did not want her to get it back.”
Peirick said it was a team effort to shut down Dunn.
“We ended up holding her to three points, and it definitely was a team effort,” Peirick said. “Tressa Carver did a great job face guarding her when we went to man.”
Peyton Sumpter led New Haven in scoring with 11 points. Mackenzie Wilson was next with nine points. Each hit three three-point baskets.
For the game, New Haven knocked down eight three-point shots.
Aubri Meyer netted six points. Brenna Langenberg and Natalie Covington each scored five points.
Emma Rohlfing added four points while Jessica Underwood had two and Carver added one point.
New Haven went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Bismarck hit two three-point baskets and went 4-8 from the free-throw line.
Dunn, Janson King, Jada Dickey and Karlee Fisher each scored three points.
Reagan Stricklin and Alyssa Brake each scored two points.
“Offensively, it took us a little while to get going,” Peirick said. “Scoring opened up for us in the third quarter. We put up 17, and we did a really good job of getting the ball inside to our bigs. They did a nice job of finishing at the rim.
“Once we started scoring inside, it opened up shooting lanes, and we were able to knock down open jumpers.”