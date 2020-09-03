After a tough first-round start, the New Haven Lady Shamrocks finished their home tournament with a pair of wins to win the consolation bracket.
New Haven (2-1) blanked St. Clair (1-2), 7-0, in the consolation final.
The Lady Shamrocks took an early lead with five runs in the first inning and then added insurance runs in both the second and third frames.
Lady Shamrocks pitching held St. Clair to just two hits.
The St. Clair account of the game lists Madison Langenberg as throwing one inning without allowing a hit and issuing two walks, but does not specify who pitched the other five innings for New Haven.
New Haven’s account of the game was not available as of print deadline.
“This was a rough game for us both defensively and offensively,” St. Clair Head Coach Anna Reed said. “It is still early in the season, so we are moving people around and our defense will improve.”
Madelyn Ruszala pitched five innings for the Lady Bulldogs, allowing six runs, one earned, on nine hits. She recorded three strikeouts.
“Ruszala pitched for our third game of the day and she did a pretty good job regardless of what the score showed,” Reed said. “Playing three games in a day is hard for us right now that we have some girls that are still unhealthy, but Emma Davis had a great day behind the plate, catching all three games for us.”
A trio of New Haven hitters led the offense with two hits apiece.
Mackenzie Wilson tripled and doubled, scored two runs and drove in two.
Emilee Hinten singled twice and scored a run.
Lindsey Steinbeck connected for two singles.
Jessica Underwood and Ava Vandegriffe both doubled and scored. Vandegriffe drove in two runs.
Ryan Stutzman singled and hit a sacrifice fly. She was credited with one RBI.
Langenberg reached on a walk.
A Jessica Bess triple and a Current Smith single were the only St. Clair hits.
Davis, Cecilia VanNess and Nicole Mutschler each walked twice. Savannah Neff drew a walk.
St. Clair has its home opener Wednesday, hosting Wright City at 4:30 p.m.