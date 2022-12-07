New Haven brought home third-place hardware from the Montgomery County Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Shamrocks (2-1) knocked off Wellsville-Middletown (2-2), 37-23.
“Wellsville is a much-improved team from the last couple seasons,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “They play extremely hard, and are physical on both ends of the floor. They guarded us in a diamond and one with the one guarding Brenna Langenberg the whole game.”
Langenberg represented New Haven on the all-tournament team.
“Offensively, we did a great job of being patient with the ball, and we were able to get some really good looks at the basket,” Peirick said. “Brenna did a nice job of being unselfish with the ball by creating movement that produced massive gaps in the diamond portion of Wellsville’s defense.”
Wellsville led 5-4 after one quarter. New Haven reversed that score by the half, leading 17-9 at the intermission. It was 24-16 after three quarters for the Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven’s leading scorer for the game was Aubri Meyer with 14 points.
“Aubri Meyer had a stellar game on both ends of the floor,” Peirick said. “We had talked about how important it would be to get her going on the offensive end, not only in this particular game, but every night, and she went out and led us in scoring with 14.”
Langenberg closed with nine points.
Alayna Lagemann and Jessica Underwood each scored six points.
Liz Luecke added two points.
The Lady Shamrocks hit one three-point basket and went 11-28 from the free-throw line.
“Our Achilles’ heel right now is the free-throw line,” Peirick said. “We missed 11 free throws in the first half. We put an emphasis on getting to the line, and we have done a good job of getting there, but we have to start shooting a higher percentage when we get there.”
Hallie Guzy led Wellsville with 10 points, including the team’s only three-point basket.
Bethany Slovensky was next with four points. Keigan Hall, Wellsville’s all-tournament selection, was held to three points.
Natalie Boeckelman, Helena McKenzie and Meagan Cripe each scored two points.
Wellsville went 3-3 from the free-throw line.
The teams are scheduled to play each other again in Wellsville Jan. 20, 2023.
