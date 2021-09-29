Scoring nine times in the bottom of the first inning, the New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks rolled to a 16-1 win over Four Rivers Conference foe Hermann Tuesday.
“Anytime you can get a conference win it’s good,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We did a good job at the plate not swinging at bad pitches and waiting for a good pitch to hit or take the walk. We made the plays in the field we needed to make, and that all added up to a win.”
Hermann scored its lone run in the top of the second. New Haven responded with one run in its half of the second, another in the third and five more in the fourth inning.
New Haven (7-6, 2-3) only had six hits in the game but took advantage of six walks.
Ryan Stutzman recorded the no-hitter, allowing an unearned run and one walk while striking out five.
Mackenzie Wilson led New Haven offensively with three hits.
Katie Holtmeyer, Lindsey Steinbeck and Ryan Stutzman doubled.
Sophia Long and Stutzman walked twice. Holtmeyer, Abby Meyer, Steinbeck and Wilson each walked once.
Kyra Mauntel sacrificed twice. Jessica Underwood had one sacrifice.
Wilson stole three bases. Steinbeck and Stutzman each had two steals. Holtmeyer stole one base.
Stutzman and Wilson both scored four times. Long crossed the plate three times. Holtmeyer and Underwood each scored twice. Steinbeck added one run.
Sullivan
For five innings, the Lady Shamrocks held the most powerful Four Rivers Conference team to one run, leading Sullivan, 2-1 going to the sixth.
And then, the defending Class 3 state champions exploded.
Sullivan scored five runs in the sixth and added eight runs in the top of the seventh to win the league contest, 14-2.
Prior to that, all scoring happened in the first inning.
Holtmeyer pitched the first three innings, allowing one run on two hits. She struck out two.
Stutzman took the loss, going four innings while allowing 13 runs (10 earned) on 16 hits and three walks. She struck out three.
Evvie Blankenship started for Sullivan and went three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk. She struck out six.
Jaedin Blankenship was the winner, pitching four innings while allowing two hits and two walks. She struck out nine.
Stutzman had three hits to lead New Haven. Long, Underwood and Holtmeyer each had one hit.
Sophia Weirich and Alexis Funkhouser each had three hits for Sullivan. Funkhouser doubled twice.
Kayla Ulrich, Riley Branson, Molly Lohden and Jaedin Blankenship each had two hits. Evvie Blankenship, Lohden and Weirich doubled once.
Branson, Evvie Blankenship, Lohden and Jaedin Blankenship each scored twice.
Weirich and Lohden drove in three runs apiece. Branson and Funkhouser each had two RBIs.