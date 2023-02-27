Nothing could stop the New Haven express Thursday.
The top-seeded basketball Lady Shamrocks rolled to victory, 80-19, over fourth-seeded Valley of Caledonia (6-20) in the Class 2 District 4 semifinals in Crystal City.
“It was important that our girls were focused and full of energy early,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We wanted to make sure we made a statement by showcasing how our regular season schedule has prepared us for district and postseason play. I thought each and every one of our girls played a really clean game.”
New Haven (14-10) plays third-seeded Bismarck (17-11) Saturday at Crystal City High School for the district title. The game tips off at 6 p.m.
New Haven gave Valley no chance to get comfortable Thursday night. New Haven was up after one quarter, 29-2. The Lady Shamrocks led 51-8 at the half and 68-14 through three quarters.
New Haven senior Brenna Langenberg set the pace, scoring 33 points with eight three-point baskets. She scored five of the threes in the opening quarter and she logged 19 points during the first eight minutes.
“It was great to get Brenna going from behind the arc with eight threes made,” Peirick said. “It was also nice to be able to get every single girl in the scoring column.”
Senior Jessica Underwood was next with 13 points. She was 3-3 from the free-throw line.
Junior Aubri Meyer netted seven points. Sophomore Alayna Lagemann and senior Lindsey Steinbeck each scored six points. Junior Liz Luecke contributed five while junior Mekela Waters and sophomore Katherine Holtmeyer each scored three. Senior Tressa Carver and junior Jane Pendleton both scored two points.
New Haven hit 12 three-point baskets with five players contributing. The Lady Shamrocks were 8-11 from the free-throw line.
Sophomore Alyssa Warren led the Lady Vikings with nine points, including the team’s only three-point basket.
Senior Carletta West was next with seven points.
Junior Jamison Politte added two points and sophomore Kyndra Civey scored one point.
Valley ended with one three-point basket and went 2-8 from the free-throw line.
In Thursday’s other semifinal, No. 3 Bismarck upset second-ranked Crystal City, 54-43.
The championship for the boys game, between top-seeded Principia and No. 2 St. Vincent of Perryville, takes place at 7 p.m. Friday night.
