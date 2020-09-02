Fast and furious.
That’s how the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks won their home opener Monday over Calvary Lutheran.
New Haven won the best-of-three match, 25-8, 25-9.
“Everyone was able to play tonight and we won, so it was a good night.,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said.
Hoener noted that her team set the tone at the service line.
“I was pleased with our aggressive serving,” Hoener said. “We had some errors, but we were trying to score points, not just lay it in the court.”
New Haven served 13 aces in the match with Natalie Covington leading the way with five. Ellie Westermeyer had four aces. Lucy Hoener and Maria Sheible each served two aces.
Covington, Hannah Rethemeyer and Westermeyer each knocked down two kills. Sheny Delgado, Hoener and Sheible had one kill apiece.
Payton Burkhardt and Sheible each had two digs. Covington, Westermeyer and Miranda Yarbrough had one dig apiece.
Westermeyer dished out six assists. Covington was next with three.
It also was the first match on the floor installed during the summer.
“It was the first night playing on our new floor with our new chairs,” Hoener said. “It was a great way to begin the season.”
New Haven played Tuesday in Cuba and is scheduled to host Belle Thursday.