When we last left the New Haven girls basketball Lady Shamrocks, they had just lost to Ellington in the MSHSAA Class 2 basketball quarterfinals in Sikeston, 43-29.
Austin Peirick’s program returns one starter and one key reserve from last year’s team for 2022-23.
New Haven capped the season with a 17-11 record, a district title and a sectional win.
Junior Aubri Meyer is the lone returning starter. The 5-11 forward averaged six points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game last season.
Brenna Langenberg, a 5-6 senior guard, was the Four Rivers Conference sixth player award winner and was selected to the Missourian All-Area third team.
Langenberg averaged 10 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game last year.
From there, Peirick has to find players to step in and fill spots left open by graduates. New Haven lost four players, Mackenzie Wilson, Peyton Sumpter, Natalie Covington and Emma Rohlfing, to graduation last winter.
“We lost all three starting guards from last year, and are working hard to fill those spots,” Peirick said. “What we have lost in guards, we have replaced with size and strength. This will lead us to play a different style of basketball this season. I am looking forward to the adjustment, and anticipate that it may take a little longer than expected for us to hit our stride.”
Peirick feels New Haven will need that time to get ready for the postseason.
“Fortunately for us, district titles are not won in the first months of the season,” he said. “Due to our loss of scoring from last year, it will be essential that we are especially tough on the defensive end and on the glass, each and every night. If we are able to set the tone on the defensive side of the ball, we have an opportunity to always be competitive.”
Peirick is being assisted by Stephanie Harrison and Doug Peirick this season. Doug Peirick, Austin’s father, preceded him as New Haven’s head coach.
The team had 20 players come out and all 20 are being kept on the program’s teams.
Peirick said the program learned quite a bit last winter.
“I think we learned that ebbs and flows happen throughout a season,” he said. “The expectation to win needs to be present each night, but we learned that goals can still be achieved, and high standards in practice and games can still be set regardless of the outcome on game day. Our eyes are set on becoming better than we were yesterday. If we can do that, personal and team goals will fall in line.”
In the Four Rivers Conference, Peirick sees St. James as the team to beat.
“They have a lot of the pieces necessary to not only win games, but dominate games,” Peirick said. “I also think Union is an intriguing team. They have a new coach and young players, but return more varsity minutes than most teams in the conference.”