Playing at home for the first time in nearly a month, the New Haven girls basketball Lady Shamrocks took advantage of the opportunity.
New Haven (10-4) raced to a 58-35 win over Linn (7-6) Tuesday at home.
“We definitely needed to play a good fundamental game after a tough-fought game on Monday (50-49 overtime win at Union),” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “It was important for us to get off to a quick start so that we could preserve our legs for the remaining two games we have this week, and we able to do just that.”
In its first home game since Dec. 22, New Haven led after one quarter, 13-4, at the half, 27-17, and after three quarters, 47-30.
Peyton Sumpter led New Haven in scoring with 19 points. She knocked down three of New Haven’s nine three-point baskets.
Mackenzie Wilson ended with 13 points. She hit three three-point baskets and went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Brenna Langenberg had 12 points with two three-point baskets.
Emma Rohlfing and Aubri Meyer both scored four points.
Tressa Carver, Lindsey Steinbeck and Jessica Underwood scored two points apiece.
New Haven went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
“After struggling offensively against Fatima and Union, I was pleased to see us step up, and have a better offensive performance,” Peirick said. “Defensively, we need to do a better job of recognizing where scorers are before they catch the ball. That starts with better communication on the defensive end of the floor.”
Aushara Hostetler led Linn with 22 points, including six of the team’s seven three-point baskets.
Kiana Hostetler was next with seven points.
Emma Monnette scored four points and Hannah Hackmann added two.
Linn did not attempt any free throws.
New Haven played a varsity-only game at South Callaway (8-5) Thursday night and hosts Wellsville-Middletown (2-6) Friday in a boys-girls doubleheader.
The Lady Shamrocks take on host Hermann Monday to start the Hermann Tournament.