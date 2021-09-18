It didn’t take long for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks to linger on Tuesday’s home volleyball loss.
New Haven (4-4-2) bounced back to defeat Calvary Lutheran in four sets, 16-25, 25-8, 28-26, 25-19.
New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said the team didn’t have a great start.
“We were flat in the first set,” Hoener said. “It looked like we had never played the game of volleyball before. After a stern conversation between the first and second sets, we played better.”
Natalie Covington was the kills leader with 12. Aubri Meyer ended with eight kills, and Liz Luecke was next with seven. Lucy Hoener had six kills. Lexi Feldmann posted four kills, and Tressa Carver added two.
Peyton Sumpter recorded 38 digs. Luecke and Meyer both had 16 digs. Lucy Hoener recorded 13, and Covington ended with 10. Feldmann had six digs, and Carver had three.
Covington dished out 18 assists, and Lucy Hoener had 16. Luecke added one.
Luecke, Covington and Feldmann each served two aces.
Meyer had three solo blocks. Covington, Feldmann and Carver each had one solo block.
Covington posted two block assists. Carver ended with one.
Jaime Hoener said New Haven had to fight for the victory.
“Calvary is a decent team,” Hoener said. “They played tough defense, and our hitters struggled with finding the floor. In the third set, we were down at one point 16-8. Our girls didn’t get rattled and played one point at a time. I hope that builds their confidence, knowing that we can battle back from a big deficit.”