Trailing by as much as 11 points, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks fought back to edge Blair Oaks Saturday in the 43rd Annual Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation game, 46-45.

“It took a big run to close the gap,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “It was a great second-half effort. Again, it’s going to be a matter going forward of putting four quarters together. It was nice to see that real strong second half. We had some girls hit shots who need to hit shots.”