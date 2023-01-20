Trailing by as much as 11 points, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks fought back to edge Blair Oaks Saturday in the 43rd Annual Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation game, 46-45.
“It took a big run to close the gap,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “It was a great second-half effort. Again, it’s going to be a matter going forward of putting four quarters together. It was nice to see that real strong second half. We had some girls hit shots who need to hit shots.”
New Haven improved to 7-5 with the win while Blair Oaks dropped to 3-8.
The game was tied after eight minutes, 11-11, but Blair Oaks used a nine-point run to take a 24-17 lead at the half.
Blair Oaks took an 11-point lead with 5:22 to play in the third quarter when Belle Boessen hit the second of back-to-back baskets.
Peirick called a timeout and New Haven responded after the break.
New Haven scored the next 17 points, including the final 15 of the third quarter, to move in front.
“We kept getting stops and we finally were able to convert on the offensive end,” Peirick said.
Aubri Meyer hit a basket with 56.5 seconds to play in the quarter, giving New Haven a 29-28 lead. The Lady Shamrocks were up after three quarters, 32-28.
Blair Oaks wasn’t finished either. The Lady Falcons came back and took a 44-41 lead with 3:17 to play after Emma Wolken hit a three-point basket.
Liz Luecke buried a three for the Lady Shamrocks, tying the game with 2:25 to play.
Boessen hit a free throw with 1:33 to go, and that gave Blair Oaks a 45-44 lead.
That’s how it stood until Meyer hit a long two-point shot with 35 seconds to play, putting New Haven back on top, 46-45.
Blair Oaks worked the ball to Boessen, but her shot went off the rim and New Haven gathered the rebound. After a missed free throw on the other end, Blair Oaks had one final chance, but couldn’t score.
Brenna Langenberg led New Haven in scoring with 25 points. She knocked down three three-point shots and went 2-5 from the free-throw line. She scored 14 points in the second half.
“Brenna had a great tournament,” Peirick said. “She averaged 24 points a game and she worked really hard. She was patient with some of the growing pains we had in different quarters. She showed up in the scoring column, but also distributed the ball really well and was active on the defensive end of the floor. In that last timeout, I needed someone to step up and take on the ball without fouling. She said she wanted it before I could get the words out of my mouth. She’s stepping into that leadership role. She wants the ball and wants the opportunity to impact the game in a positive role. We appreciate it and hope it continues.”
Meyer was next with eight points, all in the second half.
Tressa Carver finished with six points. Alayna Lagemann added four and Luecke scored three.
New Haven had four three-point baskets and went 2-14 from the free-throw line.
“We spend a lot of time on free throws and our girls know the importance of it,” Peirick said.
Wolken and Baley Rackers each scored 14 points to lead Blair Oaks.
Rackers hit four of her team’s three-point shots and Wolken had the other two.
Autumn Bax was next with eight points. Boessen had five points while Chesney Luebbering and Taylor Groner scored two points apiece.
The Lady Falcons were 5-11 from the free-throw line.
Langenberg was named New Haven’s all-tournament team representative.
Boessen represented the Lady Falcons on the all-tournament team.