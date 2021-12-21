What got off to a leisurely start finished in a frenzy Thursday.
The New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks (5-2, 1-0) opened Four Rivers Conference play at home with a 46-38 victory against Pacific (1-6, 0-2).
New Haven was very selective with its shot-taking early, resulting in a 4-2 score to end the first period in the Lady Shamrocks’ favor.
“We talked about getting off to a quick start, but it didn’t happen,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We really struggled to get good looks in the first half. They did a really good job of taking away driving gaps on us. We had a few players step up and make some plays that may not show up on paper, but it’s a good win. Anytime you can get a win in the Four Rivers Conference, it’s a good win.”
Pacific also sought to made outside shooting difficult for New Haven.
“We worked hard in practice with defenses and what we can do,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “We even considered a box-and-one, but I thought my girls did an awesome job at the 3-2 and always knowing where (Mackenzie Wilson) was on the court. Unfortunately, we let her have 19 tonight, but that’s better than what she had been scoring in the other games.”
The Lady Indians opened the second quarter with a three-point make by Campbell Short, sparking a 10-0 Pacific run to open the period.
Pacific capitalized on that run to take a 19-17 lead into halftime.
The lead changed hands with every basket in the third quarter as well as each score in the first four minutes of the fourth, for a total of 13 lead changes in the second half.
Pacific ended the third period with a 29-26 edge, which New Haven immediately erased in the first minute of the fourth with a three from Wilson.
A Brenna Langenberg two midway through the fourth put New Haven ahead for the last time, 34-33, and another Wilson three extended the lead to four — New Haven’s largest advantage of the game to that point.
Wilson put through a total of five triples in the game, three in the fourth quarter, and finished with a game-leading 19 points.
“She sees things on the floor that I don’t,” Peirick said. “She can communicate that with her teammates quickly in the middle (of the game). I used two timeouts in the first two minutes of the game, and I couldn’t use one because I needed them for the second half. She was able to take notes from me and communicate them to the rest of the players, which is a great tool to have.”
Langenberg posted 12 points.
“Brenna Langenberg played phenomenal tonight,” Peirick said. “Mackenzie is our leader, but Brenna did some things on the floor that started things. She dove on the floor a couple times, took some hard shots at the rim, and showed that she was willing to put her body on the line, and then we saw some other girls fall into that too. Positive plays and effort are contagious.”
New Haven also received seven points from Aubri Meyer, six from Peyton Sumpter on two triples, and two points from Tressa Carver.
For Pacific, Molly Prichard’s 15 points, 12 scored in the paint, led the way.
Short finished with 11 points, including a trio of three-point makes.
Trinity Brandhorst added five points, Lexi Clark four, Rhyan Murphy two and Alaina Greer one.
“I keep telling people, it depends on what night you see this team,” Missey said. “I want to see this team consistently showing up and getting after it like they did tonight.”
New Haven concludes play in 2021 Monday at Silex with a 7 p.m. varsity tipoff.
Thursday’s game put the finishing touches on the year for Pacific. The Lady Indians return after the holidays to open 2022 at the Bourbon Tournament.