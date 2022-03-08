If the New Haven girls basketball Lady Shamrocks were a 1980s song, it would be Journey’s iconic “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
Playing Wednesday at Jackson High School in a Class 2 sectional game, New Haven came back from a 16-2 second quarter deficit to defeat Oran, 48-41.
“In the first quarter, I called a timeout and told them that they (Oran) are going to make shots, but they’re not going to shoot 100 percent from the field,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “It was one of those things we’ve preached all season long of getting stops, and scores, stops and scores.
“Not that we like to get down to 16-2, it’s probably happened to us four times over the last month. We’ve always been able to battle back,” he said. “It’s something we’ve got to fix. At the same time, it wasn’t unfamiliar territory for our girls, but they knew they had to keep fighting.”
The win puts the Lady Shamrocks (17-10) into Saturday’s Class 2 quarterfinal game against defending Class 2 state champion Ellington (23-4). The Lady Whippets won their sectional game over Naylor Wednesday, 65-44.
The quarterfinal game will be played at Sikeston High School with a 1 p.m. tip.
“We haven’t been there for a while, so I’m pretty excited,” Peirick said. “There’s more work to be done. Ellington is the reigning Class 2 state champ. Kaylee King is a stud. I could see that on film. We have to have two really good days of practice.”
New Haven last reached the state semifinals in 2014.
The winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal game will play in the Class 2 semifinals against either Scotland County or St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) March 11 at 10 a.m. at Springfield’s JQH Arena.
New Haven’s last trip to the quarterfinal round was 2018.
New Haven last played in the state semifinals in 2014.
Oran (16-6) started hot and fast against the Lady Shamrocks. Before all of the Oran fans even had arrived, the Lady Eagles were on top, 8-0, on a pair of three-point baskets and another field goal.
Playing in the larger gym, it took New Haven a while to get acclimated. Brenna Langenberg scored New Haven’s first basket with 3:21 to play in the opening quarter, but Oran responded with Hope Woodfin’s second three-point basket of the night. Oran led after one quarter, 13-2.
Oran’s growing student section chanted, “Why so quiet?” to New Haven’s supporters. The situation for the green and white was getting dire in a hurry.
Oran’s fourth three-point basket, by Taylor Hobbs, extended the lead to 16-2 and Peirick signaled for a timeout with 5:52 to go in the half.
“I think defensively we were out in our press and we weren’t covering up the holes like we should have done,” Peirick said. “They got loose a couple of times in our gaps.”
That’s where the game changed around. New Haven limited Oran to no more field goals for the rest of the half. Oran’s other two points came on free throws.
Meanwhile, New Haven started to dig out of its hole, one handful at a time.
Mackenzie Wilson knocked down two three-point shots to close the half, and Oran’s advantage was 18-10 at the intermission.
“When Mackenzie hit that first three, that jump-started our defense,” Peirick said. “We got hands in shooters’ faces. We cleaned up the offensive glass really well. Our big adjustment offensively was that we had to make sure we were driving the gaps.”
After ending the half on a six-point run, the Lady Shamrocks netted the first 12 points of the second half. The overall 18-point run put New Haven on top with Peyton Sumpter hitting the go-ahead three midway through the third quarter.
By that time, momentum had shifted all the way to the New Haven side. The Lady Shamrocks were up after three quarters, 28-20.
Oran wasn’t ready to give up quite yet. New Haven led by as much as 10 down the stretch, and Oran put the Lady Shamrocks at the free-throw line. In the final 4:10, New Haven went 14-18 from the free-throw line, and needed all of that as Oran hit three more three-point shots.
Over the final minute, the Lady Shamrocks knocked down five of six attempts.
Langenberg led the free-throw charge. She went 8-8 from the stripe during that stretch run.
Wilson went 4-6 while Aubri Meyer and Natalie Covington each went 1-2 from the line.
For the game, New Haven was 18-26 from the stripe. A total of 15 of the 20 New Haven points in the fourth quarter came from the free-throw line.
“In the second quarter, we had talked about how we might have to win this game at the free throw line, over the course of the game,” Peirick said. “We knew we had to get to the free-throw line with their size.”
Wilson was New Haven’s scoring leader with 19 points. She hit four of the six three-point baskets and went 5-8 from the free-throw stripe.
Langenberg did her damage while playing with four fouls, getting called for No. 4 with 1:45 to play in the third quarter while diving for a loose ball. She closed the game with 10 points with the eight free throws in the fourth quarter.
“It was crucial,” Peirick said about the free-throw shooting. “Haley Webb for Oran just kept putting the ball into the basket. It just seemed like that fourth quarter took an eternity. She kept scooting back and hitting them and we would go down on the other end and make our free throws, which neutralized that. That was huge.”
Sumpter knocked down the other two three-point baskets and closed with eight points.
Meyer, who spent most of the game fighting inside against Oran’s taller players, ended with six points. She was 2-4 from the line.
Emma Rohlfing, another New Haven inside player, netted four points, going 2-4 from the stripe.
“Emma Rohlfing and Aubri Meyer did a great job on the defensive end, rotating really well,” Peirick said. “They made sure they kept girls behind them, being straight up and not fouling. They didn’t shoot a ton of free throws and that was big, because we shot a ton of free throws.”
Covington scored New Haven’s other point.
Peirick said it was an emotional game.
“It feels like I played, even though I didn’t,” he said.
Webb paced Oran with 18 points, including four three-point baskets. She hit all four of her free throws.
Hope Woodfin and Traci Hency each netted six points. Woodfin hit a pair of three-point shots.
Hobbs scored five points with one three-point basket.
Emma Priggel and Grace Davis each scored two points.
Oran hit seven three-point baskets and went 6-8 from the free-throw line.
This was the eighth season in a row Oran had made it at least this far in the MSHSAA playoffs. The Lady Eagles went to the quarterfinals in 2021, losing to Ellington, 59-51.