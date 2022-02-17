In their final home game of the season, the Lady Shamrocks caught fire in the third quarter.
Scoring 27 points in the penultimate period, New Haven (14-9, 3-3) raced out of halftime and past St. Clair (3-21, 0-6) to a 60-39 win in Four Rivers Conference play.
New Haven netted five triples in the third period and nine total in the game.
“It was a big third quarter,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We were able to make some adjustments in the locker room at halftime. Credit to the girls for putting those adjustments into play and trusting what we wanted to do. We hit shots, and that’s something that had been a problem for us lately. We’d had open looks and just hadn’t been able to make the shots, but in the third quarter everything was falling.”
St. Clair opened with a strong defensive effort, limiting the Lady Shamrocks to just two points in the first quarter by utilizing a zone defense.
“I was proud of the way our girls came out and fought to the end,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “It was probably the best defensive showing that we’ve had. Last time we played man(-to-man) against them, so I think this got them off their game a little bit.”
The Lady Bulldogs held an 11-2 lead at the end of the first period and went into halftime up 20-16.
New Haven’s surge in the third quarter gave the Lady Shamrocks a 14-point advantage, 43-29, going into the final eight minutes.
“The last time we had a really good shooting performance was about the third week of January, so we were due,” Peirick said. “I was glad it happened in the third quarter. It started on the defensive end. Our intensity picked up and we were able to turn them over.”
Four Lady Shamrocks hit double digits in the score column in a balanced attack.
Mackenzie Wilson led with 13 points, followed closely by Aubri Meyer (12 points), Brenna Langenberg (11) and Emma Rohlfing (10).
Natalie Covington turned in seven points.
Peyton Sumpter scored three.
Tressa Carver and Lindsay Steinbeck each netted two points.
For St. Clair, Ava Brand’s 11 points were the team high.
Vada Moore poured in 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Emma Thompson scored six points, Phoebe Arnold five and Sicily Humphrey three.
Grace Moore and Lillie Coello added two points apiece.
“We had a better shooting game from Ava Brand tonight,” Johnson said. “Phoebe knocked down a couple shots. Vada kept us going. She does a good job of getting us going and leading the team. Overall, I thought all the girls played well. We just lost to a better team.”
New Haven wraps up the regular season Thursday at Owensville, starting at 7 p.m. The Class 2 District 4 tournament, in which the Lady Shamrocks hold the top seed, begins Saturday at Crystal City High School.
St. Clair concludes its conference schedule Thursday, hosting Pacific at 7 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs have one more week remaining in the regular season.