Overcoming adversity, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks bounced back Saturday to claim the third-place plaque at the New Haven Round Robin.
In regular play, New Haven (6-5-3):
• plit with Belle, 10-25, 25-14.
• ost to Winfield, 25-17, 25-14.
• efeated Bowling Green, 25-8, 25-9.
In the third-place match, the Lady Shamrocks beat Bowling Green again, 25-15, 25-9.
Winfield won the title over Belle, 25-13, 25-12.
New Haven’s day had a rough start with Aubri Meyer getting hurt before the first match.
“Aubri went down with an ankle injury in warmups before our first game,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “We were a little flustered to start the day but eventually regrouped. It’s just hard to replace a six-rotation player with such little notice.”
New Haven’s two setters, Natalie Covington and Lucy Hoener, stepped up to settle the situation.
“Natalie and Lucy carried us for the most part,” Jaime Hoener said. “They kept balls alive and kept us focused.”
Jaime Hoener said seniors Lexi Feldmann and Peyton Sumpter also contributed.
“Towards the end of the day, I thought Lexi and Peyton contributed more than they had in the last few games,” Jaime Hoener said. “It was good to see our seniors step up.”
Against Belle, Covington was the kills leader with six. Liz Luecke and Lucy Hoener posted three kills each, and Tressa Carver added one.
Luecke and Sumpter each picked up seven digs. Covington had five, Carver recorded four, Lucy Hoener had two, and Feldmann added one.
Covington and Feldmann each had a solo block.
Lucy Hoener had eight assists, and Covington ended with five.
Covington served three aces. Lucy Hoener had one.
In the Winfield match, Feldmann had four kills. Covington ended with three, and Luecke and Lucy Hoener posted two kills apiece.
Sumpter had 12 digs. Covington was next with seven, Lucy Hoener had six, Carver ended with five, Kate Jones picked up four, and Luecke and Feldmann each had two.
Lucy Hoener had six assists, and Covington ended with five.
Lucy Hoener and Feldmann each had one solo block.
Luecke served a pair of aces.
In the first Bowling Green match, Covington knocked down six kills. Lucy Hoener had four, Feldmann ended with three, Luecke had two, and Carver added one.
Sumpter recorded 14 digs. Covington and Feldmann each had four. Luecke and Lucy Hoener both had three digs. Carver added two.
Lucy Hoener and Covington each had seven assists. Luecke added one.
Carver served five aces. Sumpter had four. Covington and Feldmann each served two, and Emma Brez and Lucy Hoener had one ace apiece.
In the third-place match against Bowling Green, Feldmann had eight kills. Covington was next with six. Luecke posted three, Lucy Hoener had two, and Miranda Yarbrough and Carver each had one kill.
Sumpter recorded 14 digs. Covington and Feldmann each had four. Luecke and Lucy Hoener had three digs apiece. Carver contributed two, and Brez had one.
Covington recorded 12 assists. Lucy Hoener ended with 10.
Covington and Feldmann each recorded one solo block.
Covington served three aces. Brez, Lucy Hoener, Feldmann and Carver each had one.
New Haven returns to action with a Four Rivers Conference match at St. James Tuesday. The Lady Shamrocks host Pacific Thursday.