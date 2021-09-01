Winning two of three games, the New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks captured third place in their own tournament Saturday.
“It was a good tournament for us,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “It’s been a while since New Haven has finished that well in our tournament.”
New Haven opened with a 6-2 win over Belle to start the event before losing to Russellville in the semifinals, 15-0.
In the third-place game, New Haven vanquished Elsberry, 5-1.
The Lady Shamrocks return to action Tuesday, playing a 4:30 p.m. game at New Bloomfield.
New Haven scored the first three runs in the Belle game, and Peirick said the team never looked back.
“Mackenzie Wilson started us off with a two-run homer in the first inning and added two more RBIs in the second inning.”
Ryan Stutzman pitched for the Lady Shamrocks, allowing four hits and one walk and striking out 10.
“She pitched around three errors throughout the game and got the win,” Peirick said.
Russellville, which won the tournament with a 6-1 win over Montgomery County, dominated the Lady Shamrocks in the semifinals.
“We didn’t play well at all in the game,” Peirick said. “We had five errors and couldn’t get anything going on offense. Russellville does everything well on both sides of the ball.”
New Haven bounced back to beat Elsberry for third place.
“It was a really good ballgame,” Peirick said. “We had runners on base every inning, which put pressure on their defense, and we had timely hitting to score enough runs to win.”
Stutzman again stood out in the circle.
“Ryan Stutzman pitched another great game, giving up only one run while striking out nine,” Peirick said.
Peirick said Wilson also had a big game.
“Mackenzie Wilson had two RBIs and did a great job behind the plate,” he said.
The Lady Shamrocks return to action Thursday, hosting Cuba in a 4:30 p.m. game.
Wellsville visits Friday at 5 p.m.