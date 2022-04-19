New Haven’s track Lady Shamrocks led the way Thursday at the Cuba Invitational.
New Haven’s girls finished second in the 10-team division while the boys were seventh among 11 teams.
The Lady Shamrocks closed with 101.5 points to finish behind Steelville (159.5) but ahead of Vienna (86.66), Cuba (85.5), Dixon (61), St. James (46.33) and four other schools.
New Haven’s boys scored 45 points to finish seventh among 11 teams. Steelville won with 151 points while St. James was second at 110.
St. Paul Lutheran of Farmington (81), Cuba (72.5), Vienna (69) and Dixon (67) finished above the Shamrocks.
Leading New Haven’s girls were:
• New Haven won the 400-meter relay (56.48).
• New Haven’s 800- and 1,600-meter relay teams both finished second. The 800 team ran at a time of 2:01.79 while the 1,600 foursome finished in 4:35.39.
• Mekela Waters won the shot put with a throw of 10.12 meters. Teammate Lexi Feldmann was second at 9.37 meters.
• Lucy Hoener claimed the discus title at 27.95 meters. Feldmann was second at 26.84 meters.
• Peyton Sumpter was third in the triple jump at 9.52 meters.
• Avery Strubberg ran to fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:08.54.
• Janelle Cronin ended fourth in the 800 in 2:51.33.
• Ava Oelrichs cleared 1.98 meters to finish fifth in the pole vault.
• Gracie Steele landed at 9.03 meters to end fifth in the triple jump.
• Julia Faris and Sumpter placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 100. Both ran times of 14.79.
• Brookelyn Vogelsang was sixth in the 200 in 30.52.
• Cronin was seventh in the 1,600 with a time of 6:29.20.
• Cronin cleared 1.83 meters to tie for seventh in the pole vault.
• Liz Luecke placed eighth in the 400 in 1:12.47.
• Elaina Cronin was eighth in the 800 with a time of 3:18.14.
• Kyra Mauntel’s time of 25.05 was good for eighth in the 100 hurdles.
• Mauntel also grabbed eighth in the 300 hurdles in 1:15.84.
New Haven’s top finishers on the boys side were:
• Logan Williams won the 400 in 54.50.
• Jose Romo-Vazquez placed second in the 800 in 2:20.27.
• Hunter Tallent was second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:02.56.
• Romo-Vazquez was sixth in the triple jump at 10.75 meters.
• Williams was seventh in the 200 in 26.25.
• Lane O’Hern cleared 2.3 meters to end seventh in the pole vault.
• Colin Steinbeck ended seventh in the discus at 28.22 meters.