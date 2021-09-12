Thursday’s game will help the softball Lady Shamrock’s offensive averages.
New Haven (5-3, 1-1) tallied 21 runs in a Four Rivers Conference road win at St. Clair (0-5, 0-2).
The Lady Shamrocks are averaging 8.9 runs per game on the season.
“Anytime you can get a conference win, you take it,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We did a lot of things well in this game, and it paid off in a win.”
New Haven is no stranger to putting big numbers on the scoreboard this season. The Lady Shamrocks scored 18 runs twice last week against Cuba and Wellsville.
Ryan Stutzman recorded the win in the circle. In five innings, she struck out 10 and allowed two runs on three hits and one walk.
Katie Holtmeyer doubled, singled twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Sophia Long doubled, singled twice, walked, stole a base and scored five times.
Stutzman doubled, singled, walked, scored four runs and drove in four.
Kyra Mauntel doubled, singled, walked and scored twice.
Jessica Underwood doubled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored five runs and drove in one.
Mackenzie Wilson doubled, singled, scored three runs and drove in two.
Abby Meyer singled.
Annika David added a run.
Lindsey Steinbeck walked twice.
St. Clair’s statistics were not available at print deadline.