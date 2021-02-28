Big runs to start both halves propelled the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks past Van-Far Tuesday in the Class 2 District 5 semifinals, 68-38.
“It was a very good win for us,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We accomplished exactly what we wanted to do.”
The win put second-seeded New Haven (9-13) into Thursday’s Class 2 championship game at Clopton.
“We enjoy this tonight, and we move on to the championship,” Peirick said. “We already lost to them once this season in the Montgomery County Tournament. It was the first game of the season. I feel like we’ll be better prepared for them. We’ll have all of our players. We were missing players the first time. They’ll be better prepared, too. It should be a good game.”
New Haven defeated Clopton, 62-27, and will play either Schuyler County or Scotland County Wednesday in the sectional round, site and time to be determined.
Facing Van Far (10-11), the third seed, the Lady Shamrocks made a point by starting the game with the first 13 points.
“In our seed meeting, their coach thought they should be the No. 2 seed,” Peirick said. “I told our girls that. We wanted to show them they weren’t the No. 2 seed. Mission accomplished on that.”
New Haven also scored the first 14 points of the second half.
The Lady Shamrocks held a 20-9 advantage through eight minutes and extended the lead to 34-20 at the half.
Following New Haven’s run at the start of the third quarter, the Lady Shamrocks took a 58-24 advantage to the fourth quarter.
New Haven knocked down eight three-point baskets while Van-Far had two. The Lady Shamrocks went 12-13 from the free-throw line. Van-Far was 10-15 from the stripe.
Three Lady Shamrocks reached double figures in scoring.
Peyton Sumpter and Mackenzie Wilson both ended with 13 points.
Sumpter hit two three-point baskets and went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Wilson had one three-point shot and was 6-6 from the free-throw stripe.
Brenna Langenberg checked in with 12 points. She also hit a pair of three-point baskets.
Overall, New Haven had 11 of 12 players score points in the game.
Grace Faris came off the bench to hit a pair of three-point shots for her six points. Hannah Rethemeyer also scored six points.
“Grace Faris came in and hit two big threes,” Peirick said. “We got all of the girls in. They all contributed in some way. They contributed in the scorebook and on defense.”
Ellie Westermeyer scored five points. Jessica Underwood netted four points. Natalie Covington added three points, and Emma Rohlfing, Madison Langenberg and Caroline Otten each scored two points.
Van-Far’s top scorer was junior Devyn Keller, who ended with 18 points. She hit both of her team’s three-point shots and went 6-6 from the free-throw line.
Mara Jensen overcome two quick early fouls to score eight points.
Haley Baskett, Panna Connaway and Natalie Bybee each scored four points.