Retaking the momentum late in the fourth game, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks earned a four-set Four Rivers Conference win at Union Thursday, 25-20, 25-11, 22-25, 26-24.
“I kind of think our kids were just tired of losing and wanting to get things finished in the fourth so we didn’t have to go to a fifth set,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “I think we were able to make some plays, Union had some errors and we tried to capitalize on those.”
Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said she saw improvement in her team.
“We are playing better and things are getting better,” Getman said. “We’re starting to swing, but we’ve got work on our block and we’re young. I’m hoping the more experience we get on the court will make them stronger.”
Getman hopes to take momentum from the match to improve down the season’s stretch.
“It’s fun to watch them when they’re working hard and clicking,” Getman said. “I know their potential, so I’m excited for what’s coming.”
New Haven (7-10-3, 2-3) controlled the first game and dominated the second one.
Union led only once in either of the first two sets, 1-0 in the second game, and trailed by as much as 16 points in the second set.
“That’s our biggest struggle, the mental game, so when we get down, we fall hard,” Getman said. “It’s really hard to get them to stay up and get back up. We’ve been working on that, for sure.”
However, Union found its rhythm late in the third game to prevail. The Lady ’Cats got a Sophie Eagan kill and never trailed again.
New Haven cut it to a one-point gap multiple times, the last coming at 23-22 on a double block by Ellie Westermeyer and Peyton Sumpter, but Union was able to get the final two points. The winner came on a New Haven attack error.
That sent it to a fourth game. While New Haven led early, Union showed resilience to come back and tie it at 5-5.
Then, it was New Haven’s turn to bounce back. Union led by four points before the Lady Shamrocks knotted the score at 17-17 on an attack error.
The game was tied again at 18-18 before Union started to pull away. An ace by Eagan made it 21-18, giving Union its biggest lead of the final stretch. Union led by three points three times, the last coming at 23-20 on a Kirsten Bockhorst kill.
New Haven chipped back and tied it, 23-23, on a kill by Sumpter and then took the lead.
Union tied it at 24-24, but New Haven scored the final two points, including a kill by Westermeyer, to end the match.
“I thought we played pretty well in the first two sets, better than we have been playing,” Hoener said. “During the third and fourth games, our unforced errors started to sneak back in. Still a little frustrating to have that many unforced errors at this point in the season. But we did enough good things to outweigh those unforced errors.”
Errors ended up costing Union.
“It’s the errors,” Getman said. “We’re having trouble finishing, especially when the stakes are high. I think with age and more experience on the court, they’ll make better choices and get the ball down.”
Union’s other issue Thursday was service errors.
“I don’t know if we’ve had that many service errors altogether this season,” Getman said. “We’ve been pretty strong on serves and serve receive. We work really hard on that in practice. Our serves were atrocious tonight.”
Hoener said she hopes the win can help New Haven find momentum down the stretch.
“We keep talking about using the regular season to prepare for postseason,” Hoener said. “We’re just trying to clean up our game and get a little better each day.”