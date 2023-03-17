Only two teams in each class can end the season with a win.
And, for Class 2 girls basketball this season, the New Haven Lady Shamrocks were one of those teams.
New Haven (18-11) captured the third-place state trophy Saturday at Springfield’s Great Southern Bank Arena by holding off Norwood (23-8), 44-43.
“I knew going into it that it’s hard to get up for the third-place game after having the high for the semifinals and coming down with a loss,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “It felt like we were at the bottom. I thought our girls responded really well understanding the magnitude of the game understanding it means something. I thought Norwood did the same. That was two teams battling out trying to prove that we belonged... Great game by them. We were just able to make one more play at the end.”
New Haven senior guard Brenna Langenberg was happy to end with a victory.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “I love it. I’m glad I get to finish it with these girls. Not many people get to finish their season in Springfield and I’m glad we were able to make it here as a unit.”
Norwood Head Coach Wayne Jessen had a good idea how the game would go.
“The game went as we expected,” he said. “We went full-court. I anticipated us turning them over a little more than we did. We finally got to them late. We battled hard. I’m very proud of them and we took the ball strong to the basket. We just came up short.”
Getting there meant a lot of sweating and nail-biting.
Everything was trending New Haven’s way after junior Liz Luecke drained New Haven’s lone three-point basket with 1:09 to play, giving the Lady Shamrocks a 44-38 advantage.
The six-point cushion was New Haven’s biggest of the game and the Lady Shamrocks needed every point.
A pair of Autumn Gunter free throws with 48 seconds to play cut it to 44-40.
After a turnover, Norwood again got to the line with Loran Mooney hitting two with 31 seconds to play, trimming New Haven’s lead to 44-42.
After a turnover and foul with 19 seconds to play, Norwood’s top scorer Kaitlynn Drake went to the line. She hit the first of two, but got her own rebound and Norwood reset with 15 seconds to go.
“The play was to get it into our best passer,” Jessen said. “They did a good job of denying her (Gentry Devault). Autumn is a good low post and she’s slippery down there. We had two shooters on the wing who were going to flare down to the corner. If we didn’t have that, it was going to open it up for Gentry to put it onto the floor and take it to the basket. We were trying to get a three for Kaytlynn or Loran, or Gentry taking it to the basket or Autumn down at the post to draw a foul.”
Norwood’s final play didn’t go as planned. Mooney’s shot near the buzzer missed and New Haven picked up the win.
“I was freaking out,” Langenberg said. “I didn’t even know what the time was and I heard that buzzer, and I was like ‘thank God.’ I just wanted to cry. It was awesome.”
While New Haven led after each quarter, 9-6 through one, 17-16 at the half, and 33-31 after three quarters, the teams traded the lead six times.
New Haven struggled in the first half, hitting six of 21 chances from the field. The Lady Shamrocks picked up the pace in the second half to end at 17-20, but had gaps between baskets.
Norwood was able to stay in the game by hitting seven three-point baskets to New Haven’s one.
“We didn’t fall into the trap of yesterday where we thought we had to match three for three. We wanted to make sure that we kept getting those looks inside.”
The Lady Pirates went 10-16 from the free-throw line while New Haven was 9-12.
New Haven started to find confidence when the two leading scorers, sophomore Alayna Lagemann and senior Brenna Langenberg, asserted themselves.
Lagemann netted 14 of her game-high 17 points in the second half while controlling the paint. She also had nine rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
“Alayna was a big help in demanding the ball,” Peirick said. “It was shades of Zeke Elliott, ‘feed me.’ She wanted the ball, she demanded it, and she scored it, too. It wasn’t a matter of going to the line. She finished through contact and I thought she did a great job of constantly getting seals. Getting buckets early and often helped us keep pace with their threes.”
Lagemann had one response to controlling the lane.
“Being a beast,” she said. “Coach Peirick said to be a beast, so that’s what I did. They had a big girl, but I think I’m stronger and more athletic. I wanted it more.”
Thanks to Lagemann, New Haven was able to get critical inside baskets.
“We owned the paint today,” Peirick said. “That was huge, especially in the second, third and fourth quarters. That helps. When you finish shots, teams can’t get run-outs on you.”
Langenberg scored all 12 of her points in the second half, mostly by driving to the net. Langenberg also had five assists, four steals and one rebound. She was 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Senior Jessica Underwood was next with six points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Junior Aubri Meyer netted four points to go with three rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and a steal. She was 4-4 from the stripe before fouling out with 1:26 to play in the third quarter.
“I’m excited,” Meyer said. “They played really well. I went out a little early and they really picked it up. Alayna dominated the paint and Brenna drove the ball well. We were just able to finish it.”
Luecke had the one field goal, a three. She also had two assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Senior Tressa Carver scored two points with two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
“Their length bothered us a little bit,” Jessen said. “They extended their zone, so we were running our offense beyond the college three-point line at times.”
Drake was Norwood’s top scorer with 14 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal. She went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Mooney closed with 10 points, two assists, two steals and a rebound.
Gunter netted nine points with seven rebounds, one assist, a blocked shot and a steal.
Cassie Wright scored six points with one assist and one rebound.
Gentry Devault and Jayden Chambers scored two points apiece.
Devault also had seven rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot.
Chambers also had one steal.
This was New Haven’s fifth state girls basketball trophy, and the first time the Lady Shamrocks finished third.
New Haven won Class 1A in 2002, and was second in Class 2 in 2012 and 2013. The Lady Shamrocks were fourth in 2014.