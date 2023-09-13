New Haven’s Lady Shamrocks got their fill of volleyball last weekend in the Saint Francis Health Dig for Life Challenge in Cape Girardeau.
New Haven’s Lady Shamrocks got their fill of volleyball last weekend in the Saint Francis Health Dig for Life Challenge in Cape Girardeau.
The Lady Shamrocks went 4-2-1 in matches, 9-5 in games, to finish third in the Black Division.
“We progressed as a team throughout the weekend,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said.
New Haven was in the Black Division Pool K with Malden, Sikeston and Leopold.
Leopold, which won the Black Division, handed New Haven its two setbacks.
Playing Friday, Leopold won 25-24, 25-21. Pool matches had a 25-point cap.
The Lady Shamrocks swept Sikeston, 25-17, 25-17. A sweep of Malden followed, 25-16, 25-16.
Facing Bismarck, New Haven split, 25-18, 19-25. Bismarck went on to finish second in the division.
Moving to bracket play, New Haven knocked off Ellington, 25-18, 25-17, and Portageville, 25-21, 25-22.
The Lady Shamrocks fell to Leopold again in the Black Division semifinals, 25-16, 25-20.
In the first Leopold match, Liz Luecke and Aubri Meyer each had five kills. Megan Hoerstkamp and Alayna Lagemann each had two.
Luecke had three blocks and Meyer ended with two. Luecke and Groner each logged eight assists.
Hoerstkamp and Katie Holtmeyer each served two aces.
Against Sikeston, Meyer had five kills while Lagemann was next with four and Sam Mendenhall added three.
Luecke had eight assists and Groner posted six.
Groner, Hoerstkamp and Luecke served two aces apiece.
Against Malden, Lagemann had six kills, Meyer ended with three and Holtmeyer added two.
Lagemann had two blocks.
Luecke and Groner each had five assists.
Meyer served two of the team’s seven aces.
In the Bismarck match, Meyer had six kills while Luecke posted three and Holtmeyer ended with two.
Lagemann had three blocks.
Groner and Luecke each had five assists.
Meyer served two aces.
In the Ellington match, Meyer had nine kills and Lagemann was next with five. Holtmeyer added two.
Lagemann and Meyer each had two blocks.
Luecke recorded 14 assists.
Hoerstkamp served three aces and Holtmeyer added two.
Against Portageville, Luecke and Groner each had five kills. Holtmeyer, Lagemann and Meyer each added three.
Luecke had nine assists and Groner added seven.
Lagemann had the lone block.
Holtmeyer and Meyer both served two aces.
In the final match against Leopold, Holtmeyer led the team with five kills. Lagemann and Meyer each had four, Groner ended with three and Luecke added two.
Luecke had 11 assists and Groner posted three.
Lagemann had two blocks.
Groner and Luecke both served one ace.
New Haven fell to Four Rivers Conference rival Hermann Monday in three games.
