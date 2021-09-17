It was a weekend of learning for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven (3-3-2) reached the Black Division Gold Bracket in the St. Francis Healthcare Dig for Life Challenge in Cape Girardeau but lost to Meadow Heights in the opening round.
“We played decent at times but struggled to put points together when we needed them,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “We’re growing, but we need to continue to progress.”
In Friday action, New Haven:
• plit with Risco, 24-25, 25-17.
• efeated Twin Rivers, 25-17, 25-12.
Playing Saturday, New Haven:
• plit with Fredericktown, 17-25, 25-24.
• ost to Bunker, 25-21, 25-19.
• ost to Meadow Heights in the Black Division Gold Bracket, 25-22, 25-23.
Fredericktown won the Black Division Gold Bracket, defeating Parkway South in the title match, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22.
Against Risco, Natalie Covington was the kills leader with five. Lucy Hoener and Aubri Meyer each had three kills. Liz Luecke and Lexi Feldmann added two kills apiece.
Peyton Sumpter picked up 14 digs. Luecke was next with 13, and Meyer added 11. Lucy Hoener chipped in with eight, Covington had five, and Tressa Carver posted four digs.
Lucy Hoener had eight assists, and Covington was next with five. Carver and Meyer each added one.
Feldmann and Meyer each had three solo blocks. Carver posted two block assists, and Covington added one.
Emma Brez, Feldmann, Meyer and Sumpter served one ace each.
In the win over Twin Rivers, Feldmann led the team with three kills. Luecke, Lucy Hoener, Covington and Meyer each had two kills.
Sumpter picked up 13 digs. Meyer was next with seven, Lucy Hoener ended with six, Covington had five, and Luecke posted four.
Covington and Lucy Hoener each had four assists. Luecke added two.
Meyer served three aces. Lucy Hoener and Sumpter each added one.
Against Fredericktown, Covington had four kills, and Feldmann added three.
Luecke was the digs leader with 10. Sumpter posted nine. Feldmann had six, Lucy Hoener ended with five, and Covington and Meyer each recorded three.
Lucy Hoener handed out five assists. Covington had three, and Luecke added one.
Meyer had four solo blocks. Feldmann had two solo blocks and a block assist. Carver added a block assist.
Feldmann served two aces. Luecke and Sumpter each had one.
In the Bunker match, Meyer knocked down four kills. Covington was next with three, Lucy Hoener added two, and Luecke had one.
Lucy Hoener, Meyer and Sumpter all had 12 digs apiece. Covington picked up nine. Luecke recorded seven, and Feldmann and Carver each had three.
Covington had five assists. Lucy Hoener posted four, and Carver added one.
Meyer made three solo blocks. Feldmann had one, and Luecke had a block assist.
Lucy Hoener served three aces. Meyer ended with two, and Feldmann posted one.
In the Meadow Heights match, Covington was the kills leader with five. Lucy Hoener and Feldmann each had four. Luecke and Carver posted two kills apiece.
Sumpter had 18 digs. Luecke and Covington each added 10. Meyer had seven, Lucy Hoener posted six, and Brez had one.
Lucy Hoener had eight assists, Covington ended with seven, and Luecke added one.
Luecke and Feldmann each had one solo block.
Covington, Feldmann and Sumpter served one ace apiece.
New Haven returns to action Tuesday, hosting St. Francis Borgia Regional.