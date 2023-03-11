Third-place celebration
New Haven players, coaches, cheerleaders and fans pose with the Class 2 girls basketball third-place trophy after their 44-43 win over Norwood Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

SPRINGFIELD — Surviving one last Norwood shot attempt, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks captured the Class 2 third-place trophy Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena, 44-43.

New Haven (18-11) held off Norwood (23-8) Saturday afternoon by a point.