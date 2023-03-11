SPRINGFIELD — Surviving one last Norwood shot attempt, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks captured the Class 2 third-place trophy Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena, 44-43.
New Haven (18-11) held off Norwood (23-8) Saturday afternoon by a point.
New Haven held a 44-40 lead with 39.7 seconds to play, but Norwood chipped back with free throws to cut it to 44-43 with 19 seconds to play when Kaytlynn Drake hit the first of two free-throw attempts.
When the second free throw missed, Norwood corralled the loose ball and called timeout with 11.5 seconds left on the clock.
However, New Haven’s defense held on to run out the clock before Norwood could find its shot.
New Haven led after one quarter, 9-6, at the half, 17-16, and through three quarters, 33-31.
New Haven was led offensively by Alaya Lagemann, who scored 17 points.
Brenna Langenberg was next with 12 points.
Jessica Underwood added six points, Aubri Meyer scored four, Liz Luecke netted three and Tressa Carver chipped in with two points.
Kaytlynn Drake led Norwood with 14 points and hit three of her team’s seven three-point shots.
Loran Mooney was next with 10 points.
Other Norwood scorers were Autumn Gunter with nine, Cassie Wright with six, and Gentry Default and Jayden Chambers with two points apiece.
Coverage of New Haven’s Springfield games will be in the Wednesday Missourian.