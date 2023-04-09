New Haven’s track Lady Shamrocks are getting into gear quickly this season.
New Haven’s girls finished second in the Owensville Open Tuesday, scoring 74.5 points.
The host Dutchgirls won with 178.5 points. Trailing New Haven were Sullivan (61), Father Tolton Catholic (59) and Helias (27).
On the boys side, Helias won with 187.7 points while Owensville was second with 96.5 points.
Tolton Catholic ended third at 57 with Sullivan scoring 56.8 points. New Haven was fifth at 10 points.
New Haven’s girls throwers once again paced the program.
In the girls shot put, New Haven throwers claimed the top six spots.
Alayna Lagemann won at 10.41 meters with Aubri Meyer second at 10.34 meters and Mekela Waters third at 10.02 meters. Next were Katherine Holtmeyer, Annika David and Sam Mendenhall.
The Lady Shamrocks swept the top three spots in the girls discus with Holtmeyer winning at 29.18 meters, Waters next at 28.75 and Lagemann third at 28.43 meters.
In the girls javelin, Meyer won at 33.77 meters while Liz Luecke was third at 28.05 and Mendenhall placed sixth at 25 meters.
New Haven’s lone winner on the boys side was Lucas Wray in the triple jump. He landed at 13.31 meters to win.
New Haven’s girls 800 relay ended second in 2:04.17.
Avery Strubberg was third in the girls 400 dash in 1:09.41.
Sydney Grubb was third across the line in the girls 3,200 run in 14:55.7.
New Haven’s girls 400 relay team was third in 57.14.
Janelle Cronin ran to fourth in the girls 3,200 run in 15:32.27.
New Haven’s fifth-place finishers were Kyra Mauntel (girls 300 hurdles), Giovanna Peraino (girls long jump), Ava Oelrichs (girls pole vault) and Jack Feldmann (boys javelin and boys shot put).
