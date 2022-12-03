New Haven’s basketball Lady Shamrocks will play for third place Saturday at the Montgomery County Tournament following a 40-33 setback Wednesday to the host school.
“Our girls battled on both ends of the floor, but we made a few too many mistakes throughout the game,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “These mistakes put us in a position to have to foul in the final minutes, and Montgomery did a great job of hitting free throws to finish us off.”
The top-seeded Lady Wildcats moved to the championship against Hermann. Fifth-seeded New Haven will play No. 6 Wellsville-Middletown at 1:30 p.m.
New Haven opened with a 12-8 lead through one quarter.
“Offensively, we did a really good job in the first half of scoring against their diamond press, so much so that they went away from it, and moved into a man press,” Peirick said. “We were getting post looks early on, and Alayna Lagemann made some really nice post moves to keep us in the game. When Montgomery amped up their ball pressure we struggled to get those same post looks, and often began to settle for tough looks at the rim.”
The host team flipped things in the second quarter and led 20-17 at the half. The Lady Wildcats were up after three quarters, 32-25.
Brenna Langenberg led New Haven in scoring with 15 points.
Lagemann, New Haven’s top scorer Monday, added 10 points. Tressa Carver scored four while Aubri Meyer added three and Jessica Underwood scored one.
New Haven had one three-point basket, by Meyer, and went 4-11 from the free-throw line.
“Overall, I am excited about what we were able to do last night,” Peirick said. :We plan on competing each and every night, and I think this group has the ability to be just as successful, or even more than last year’s group.”
Malia Rodgers led Montgomery County with 25 points. She hit three of her team’s four three-point baskets and went 8-8 from the free-throw line.
Morgan Koch was next with five points.
Maddy Quaethem and Olivia Shaw each scored four points. Bailey Fischer added two.
The Lady Wildcats hit four three-point shots and went 12-20 from the free-throw line.
“Defensively, we wanted to cut down driving lanes from the wing, and also, get a high hand on their shooters,” Peirick said. “We had several mental lapses where we stayed too tight to the lane instead of running shooters off the three-point line, and Montgomery was able to hit open looks. I thought we did an exceptional job at forcing high loopy skips, and we kept Montgomery from scoring in the post. Until the fourth quarter I also thought we did a great job on the boards.”
By the tournament seedings, New Haven and Wellsville were slated to meet, but on the other side of the bracket.
Both New Haven and Wellsville upset higher-seeded teams in Monday’s first round. New Haven beat fourth-ranked Clopton, 40-39, while Wellsville topped No. 3 Mexico, 39-25. Wellsville was a 45-39 loser to second-seeded Hermann Wednesday.