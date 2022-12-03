New Haven’s basketball Lady Shamrocks will play for third place Saturday at the Montgomery County Tournament following a 40-33 setback Wednesday to the host school.

“Our girls battled on both ends of the floor, but we made a few too many mistakes throughout the game,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “These mistakes put us in a position to have to foul in the final minutes, and Montgomery did a great job of hitting free throws to finish us off.”