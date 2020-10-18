New Haven won once at home in the Class 2 District 4 Softball Tournament.
Playing in the opening round Tuesday, fourth-seeded New Haven (7-12, 3-3) blasted No. 5 Bishop DuBourg, 15-0.
However, the Lady Shamrocks saw their season end Wednesday in a 15-5 loss to top-seeded Elsberry.
“It’s never easy to lose that last game, but I felt like we were playing better ball the last three weeks,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “Our hitting had improved up and down the lineup and so had our fielding. Some of the girls who didn’t have much experience at the beginning of the year had made improvements to their game, and that is what you hope happens.”
New Haven had three seniors on this year’s team, Madison Langenberg, Emilee Hinten and Brande Kubiak.
“It’s going to be hard to replace our three seniors, though,” Peirick said. “They each played a big role in our success as a team. They were also very hard workers who were always trying to improve their game.”
DuBourg
Pitcher Ryan Stutzman pitched a one-hit shutout for the Lady Shamrocks, who finished the game in four innings, 15-0.
Stutzman struck out nine of the 11 batters she faced in the contest.
“It’s hard to say we played well in the field, because I think we only had one chance to record an out in the field and we made that play,” Peirick said. “Ryan Stutzman recorded all the other outs by strikeout.”
While New Haven’s fielders were idle, they spent that energy at the plate, picking up 15 runs on nine hits and eight walks.
“We did hit the ball very well and we were patient at the plate to either walk or get good pitches to hit,” Peirick said. “It’s always good to get a win in the district.”
Langenberg led the offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles. Kubiak and Jessica Underwood had two hits apiece. Kubiak doubled twice and Underwood had one double.Stutzman doubled while Mackenzie Wilson singled.
Stutzman walked twice. Kate Dittberner, Hinten, Kubiak, Lindsey Steinbeck, Underwood and Ava Vandegriffe walked once.
Underwood and Wilson each stole two bases. Kubiak, Langenberg and Steinbeck had one steal apiece.
Kubiak, Langenberg and Stutzman each scored three runs. Underwood and Wilson each scored twice. Hinten and Steinbeck scored once.
Underwood had three RBIs. Kubiak and Stutzman each drove in two. Dittberner, Vandegriffe and Wilson drove in one run apiece.
New Haven scored four runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third and ended it with seven in the fourth.
Elsberry
Top-seeded Elsberry won the game, but New Haven went down swinging Wednesday.
Elsberry scored a run in the bottom of the first, but New Haven tied it in the top of the second.
The tie didn’t last long. Elsberry scored twice in the bottom of the second while adding five runs in the third.
In the fourth, New Haven scored twice and Elsberry scored four times. Each team scored twice in the fifth. Elsberry ended it with a run in the sixth.
“They were a good team,” Peirick said. “They had very good at-bats all night long where we just couldn’t get them to hit our pitch. They would just keep fouling the ball off until they got a pitch to hit or they would take a walk. We had chances to score more runs, but couldn’t get a couple of hits with people on base.”
Underwood had two of New Haven’s six hits, including one of the doubles.
Wilson also doubled. Langenberg, Stutzman and Kubiak singled.
Wilson walked twice. Hinten added a walk.
Steinbeck was hit by a pitch.
Underwood scored twice. Wilson, Stutzman and Kubiak each scored once.
Vandegriffe drove in two runs. Langenberg and Kubiak each had one RBI.
Langenberg started in the circle and pitched five innings, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and eight walks. She struck out four.
Stutzman pitched in the fifth inning, allowing five runs on two hits and four walks.
Elsberry batters hit three home runs with Tyra Henderson, Kylie Kinsler and Payton Robinson all clearing the bases.
Elsberry also had three doubles.
Kinsler was the winning pitcher.