Back in Class 1 for the first time in four years, the New Haven cross country Lady Shamrocks were quick to claim some state hardware.
New Haven, which qualified a full team for both the boys and girls races Saturday at Gans Creek in Columbia, saw its girls team end on the podium with a fourth-place team finish.
“We’re so happy to be back on the podium,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “They’ve been working hard all season, and what’s really exciting is it’s a young group of girls.”
New Haven’s girls tallied a score of 154 points, following state champion Van Buren (43), runner-up Glasgow (122) and third-place squad St. Vincent (128).
The New Haven boys scored a 183, placing eighth. Hermitage had the top boys team score of 61. Oak Ridge (132), Wellsville-Middletown (155) and Valle Catholic (162) rounded out the top four.
“Six of (our) seven boys had season-best times,” Tucker said. “We certainly wanted to finish higher up than eighth place, but you can’t ask for much more than that when you’re putting out that kind of performance. That was our best performance of the season.”
Girls
Smithton junior Riley Bryan was the individual state champion in the Class 1 girls race, finishing in 18:27.7.
The Fulton School (St. Albans) sophomore Katherine Doyle placed seventh in 20:46.3.
“She averaged about a minute faster over the course of the season compared to last year,” Fulton School Head Coach Carl Doyle said. “(Saturday) went exactly as we planned as far as pacing. She finished in the same place as last year, but it was just a lot faster this year.”
Sophomore Gracie Steele was the first New Haven runner to cross the finish line, placing 23rd in 21:45.3.
Steele stayed in the top 30 through each checkpoint and held off a late challenge to make it onto the medal stand.
“I just heard through the race people telling me where I was,” Steele said. “I was just focused on the girl in front of me, so I didn’t really worry about places.”
Freshman Janelle Cronin was next in 22:29.1, placing 36th.
Then came senior Emily Delgado, who finished 75th in 23:37.
Senior Chloe Grater (24:47.2) and sophomore Sydney Grubb (24:49.3) then finished two places apart in the 113th and 115th, respectively, rounding out the team’s five scores.
Sophomore Haleigh Nieman finished 126th in 25:24.
Freshman Lexi Yochim ended New Haven’s run, placing 136th in 26:34.8.
“We had a great day to run, and we had really good performances across the board, both the boys and the girls,” Tucker said. “We had a lot of PRs, a lot of season bests. That’s what you have to have at the state meet in order to be successful.”
Boys
West Nodaway sophomore Riley Blay finished in 16:06.9 to win the Class 1 boys title.
New Haven senior Logan Williams came within two places of the medal stand, finishing 27th in 17:57.
The time needed to make the top 25 was 17:52.9, turned in by Zalma junior Kennett Rampley.
New Haven senior Hunter Tallent came in 33rd in 18:09.8.
Junior Andrew Rethemeyer was the next Shamrock to finish, placing 83rd in 19:01.7.
Then came senior Charlie Roth, 98th in 19:18.3.
Sophomore Jose Romo-Vazquez was New Haven’s fifth scoring runner, placing 109th in 19:43.1.
Rounding things out for the Shamrocks were junior David Otten (141st, 20:19.6) and sophomore Ethan Bickmeyer (154th, 21:29.9).