New Haven rocked in the first game.
Owensville rolled in the second.
In the end, the fickle finger of momentum favored New Haven.
The Lady Shamrocks defeated Owensville for the Hermann Tournament consolation match Thursday 25-15, 16-25, 27-25.
“It was our goal to finish in the top four of this tournament,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “We didn’t quite make that goal because we didn’t finish Tuesday. I was happy that the girls were ready to come back tonight and get that consolation. It’s been a while since we even played on a Thursday night in the Hermann Tournament. But now that we’re taking home some hardware, it’s really special for those kids.”
Hoener said her team performed in the clutch.
“Our team really came together at the right moment,” Hoener said.
The Dutchgirls scored the first two points of the third game, but New Haven came back to take a 3-2 lead.
Lucy Hoener served an ace to tie the game for the fourth time, 6-6, and an error put the Lady Shamrocks on top. That started a six-point New Haven run, which gave the Lady Shamrocks their biggest lead of the game to that point.
After a short run by Owensville, New Haven went back to work. After another three-point run, Owensville asked for a timeout, trailing by a 14-9 margin.
Coming out of the timeout, the Lady Shamrocks continued the run. New Haven got an ace from Natalie Covington, which bounced off one of the basketball goals, increasing the lead to 17-10.
Owensville chipped back with four points in a row, forcing New Haven to call a timeout while up, 17-14.
The timeout worked. Owensville’s next serve went into the net.
Owensville fought back to 19-16 thanks to a big defensive dig by libero Liv Vandegriffe. The play ended on a New Haven error.
A bump kill gave New Haven 20 points and a three-point gap once again. Aubri Meyer followed up with another kill. New Haven had a chance to swat down another kill, but an error kept the door open for Owensville as New Haven led, 21-18.
Unforced errors worked to New Haven’s advantage, and the Dutchgirls were forced to ask for a timeout, trailing 23-18.
A service error and Keira Hendrix kill followed, and New Haven regrouped with Owensville charging forward, 23-20.
Owensville got the next point on a net violation, and Hendrix blocked a New Haven attack, cutting the gap to one point, 23-22.
Hendrix then tied it with a two-handed dump, 23-23.
New Haven gained match point on an attack error into the net, 24-23. Owensville tied it after a long rally when New Haven was called for a lift.
New Haven got the next point when an attack deflected off the basketball goal. Owensville then put the ball through a New Haven double block. It was 25-25 at that point.
A Lucy Hoener kill across the court gave New Haven its third match point. The Lady Shamrocks then won it, 27-25, on an unforced Owensville error.
“Our seniors are embracing the leadership role and want to take us as far as they can,” Hoener said. “This is a tough tournament. There’s not an easy team in it. We just talked about how this prepares us for the postseason.”