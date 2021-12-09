It was Mackenzie Wilson’s day Saturday.
Wilson, a senior, scored 26 points to lead New Haven (3-1) to a 57-42 victory over Hermann (2-2) in the Montgomery County Girls Basketball Tournament third-place game.
“Overall, it was a great week of basketball for us at the Montgomery County Tournament,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We played three great defensive games but finally put it together on the offensive end against Hermann Saturday afternoon.”
Wilson, who was named to the all-tournament team, knocked down four of New Haven’s seven three-point baskets and went 8-12 from the free-throw line.
“Mackenzie is a special talent, and she makes my job a whole lot easier,” Peirick said. “People notice her offensive ability, but she often leads us in rebounding and steals. She led us with 26 points against Hermann but set the tone with 21 in the first half.”
Opposing teams know about the four-year starter and work to try and limit her offensive output.
“She struggled to get shots to fall in the first two games of the tournament but continued to find other ways to help us win,” Peirick said. “So often, players let their scoring drive their interest in other aspects of the game, but Mackenzie gives everything she has, whether she is scoring or not.”
Peyton Sumpter scored 11 points and knocked down two three-point baskets.
Tressa Carver was next with eight points.
Aubri Meyer added six points.
Brenna Langenberg closed with four points, and Natalie Covington added two.
New Haven went 18-25 from the free-throw line.
“Offensively, it was great to see six players make it into the scoring column, especially with getting eight points from Tressa Carver off the bench. We were patient in looking for high-percentage shots, and we were able to put the ball in the basket.”
Peirick hopes that’s a sign of things to come.
“It was the first game of the season that we were able to really get our offense clicking,” Peirick said. “We have to continue to get offensive production from players outside of Wilson and Sumpter.”
Hermann was paced by Holly Heldt. The all-tournament team pick scored 14 points.
Grace Godat was next with seven points.
Cydney Moeckli, Malerie Schutt and Kennedie Witthaus each scored four points.
Quin Winkelmann netted three, and Ava Hughes, Chelsey Moeckli and Shelby Schutt each scored two points.
“Defensively, we were able to limit Hermann’s ability to score inside the paint, and we forced them to take tough shots,” Peirick said. “We also were much improved in the rebounding column compared to Wednesday’s game against Mexico. When we force tough shots and only provide one opportunity each possession, we are going to give ourselves a chance against most teams every night.”
Mexico defeated Montgomery County for the championship, 45-36.
Malia Rodgers, of Montgomery County, was named the event’s MVP. Also on the all-tournament team were Mexico’s Mya Miller, Montgomery County’s Olivia Shaw, Fulton’s Kiah Pittman, Wilson and Heldt.
New Haven returned to action Monday, hosting Washington.