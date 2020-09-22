New Haven’s early work proved to be enough to hold off visiting Union Thursday in Four Rivers Conference softball action, 11-5.
New Haven improved to 4-4 overall, 2-2 in the league.
Union fell to 1-3 overall, 0-2 in the conference.
“It was an exciting win again and a conference win,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “I know Union’s down a little bit, but they’re still a good, solid program. We hit the ball well tonight. We had a lot of balls in the right places, but a hit’s a hit. We put a little pressure on them running the bases and that helps out a lot. They made a few errors, which helped us.”
Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas saw some positives from her team.
“We changed a few things around and we’re trying to make things work,” Poggas said. “We’re trying to make things happen. Ella Wells was fantastic in center defensively. Kieley DeWitt is doing what I’m asking her to do in the circle. We just have to put the defense together behind her. Today, we ate ourselves up with errors.”
New Haven scored a run in the bottom of the first and added two more in the third.
In the bottom of the fifth, Ryan Stutzman hit a laser beam over the center field fence for a two-run home run. That extended New Haven’s lead to 5-0.
“I told them before the game it was our turn to hit a home run,” Peirick said. “She got a hold of that one. She hit that ball well.”
Union scored twice in the top of the sixth, but New Haven sent 11 batters to the plate in a six-run inning.
Union mounted one final rally in the top of the seventh, but New Haven stopped it with the final score at 11-5.
"We didn’t field exceptionally well, but we made a good play to end the game. Our left fielder (Emilee Hinten) kept the ball in front of her and threw a strike to third base,” Peirick said. “I see a little improvement every time we come out to play. We just have to keep doing that, and we’ll keep getting better. That’s the goal — to get better each game. It was a good win for us.”
As far as hits went, the teams were similar with New Haven knocking out nine to Union’s eight. Union batters drew four walks to New Haven’s three.
But a major difference in the game was Union’s six errors to New Haven’s one.
Those resulted in only two of the 11 New Haven runs counting as earned.
There were other defensive positives. Besides Wells, Logan Baeres and Hailey Earney also tracked down hard-hit balls in the outfield.
“We missed some tags and easy plays in the infield,” Poggas said. “There are routine plays we didn’t make. We’re asking a lot of Kieley, who is just coming up on the varsity level. The girls didn’t give her the defensive support.”
Madison Langenberg started for the Lady Shamrocks and went five innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four.
Stutzman pitched the final two frames, being charged with five runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks. She struck out a pair.
“It’s working for us right now,” Peirick said about the pitching situation. “We had games earlier this week where each of them pitched through the whole game. If using both of them in a game is the way we’ve got to do it to get a win, we’ll do it.”
DeWitt pitched for Union. She allowed 11 runs (two earned) on nine hits, three walks and a hit batter. She struck out six.
Stutzman led New Haven’s offense with three hits, including the home run.
Langenberg, Mackenzie Wilson, Brande Kubiak, Jessica Underwood, Emilee Hinten and Kyra Mauntel each had one hit.
Wilson, Underwood and Mauntel walked. Wilson was hit by a pitch.
Wilson stole two bases. Langenberg added one steal.
Langenberg scored three runs. Lindsey Steinbeck, Wilson and Stutzman each scored twice. Abbigail Meyer scored once.
Stutzman had four RBIs. Hinten and Mauntel each drove in one run.
“Props to New Haven,” Poggas said. “They’ve really improved over the years. They hit what they were supposed to hit. The home run was a bomb. They found some gaps and took advantage of errors.”
DeWitt and Abby Thwing each had two hits for Union. Thwing tripled.
Earney, Abby Gilbert, Anna Scanlon and Addy Friese had one hit apiece.
Wells walked twice. DeWitt and Brooklyne Anderson walked once.
Alyssa Bush stole two bases. Earney and Thwing each had one steal.
Wells, Earney, Anderson, Friese and Caylie Kleekamp scored once.
Thwing drove in two. Gilbert and Scanlon each had one RBI.