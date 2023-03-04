Pulling away in the fourth quarter, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks continued their playoff run Tuesday with a 60-51 victory over Perryville St. Vincent in Park Hills.
One thing was certain, the win calmed New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick’s stomach.
“It feels like there’s 1,000 pounds off of my shoulders,” Peirick said. “It was one of those things. St. Vincent puts so much pressure on every single girl on the floor. I knew our girls were prepared for it due to the schedule we play, but they haven’t had to play under the conditions of lose and be eliminated.”
New Haven improved to 16-10 with the win while St. Vincent ended its season at 24-4.
This is the second year in a row that New Haven has reached the Class 2 quarterfinals.
“We have some girls who have returned from our quarterfinal run from last year,” Peirick said. “I think that showed with Brenna (Langenberg) and Aubri (Meyer) and the plays that they made tonight. Even Alayna Lagemann, who didn’t score as much, did so much for us early in the game. Liz Luecke, who didn’t even see the floor last year, came out and scored 19 points, hitting huge threes in the first half. It was a total team effort and I was proud of our girls for how they handled that.”
New Haven hit six three-point baskets with Luecke getting four of them. The Lady Shamrocks were 10-17 from the free-throw line.
Luecke led the Lady Shamrocks with 19 points.
Langenberg was next with 15.
Meyer was the third New Haven player in double digits with 12 points.
Tressa Carver and Jessica Underwood both scored six points and Lagemann added two.
St. Vincent hit eight three-point baskets and went 11-13 from the free-throw line.
Alexandra Patrick was the scoring leader with 23 points, including four three-point baskets. She was 7-7 from the free-throw line.
Lana Adams was next with 14 points.
Cailyn Prost netted eight points and Rylee Robinson scored six.
Not much separated the teams through the first three quarters.
St. Vincent jumped on top, but New Haven took charge by the middle of the first quarter and led after eight minutes, 19-13.
A big part of that was the play of Luecke. The junior hit three of her four three-point baskets during the first quarter.
New Haven’s lead didn’t last for long in the second quarter. The teams traded the advantage through the second eight minutes with St. Vincent leading at the intermission, 30-29.
The third quarter moved at the same pace as the second with the teams tied at 40-40.
While neither team had massive foul trouble, a couple of players did move to the limits. Lagemann picked up her fourth foul with 6:01 left in the third quarter. St. Vincent’s Haley Emmendorfer reached four fouls with 4:30 to go in the third.
Up 42-41, Langenberg drove to the basket, scored and was fouled. While that gave New Haven a small lead, a 10-point run later in the quarter made things more comfortable for Peirick and his team.
“Defensively in the fourth quarter, we knew our assignments and we knew how they were going to get back into the game,” Peirick said. “With Lana Adams out, Alexandra Patrick is their scoring option, and we had to keep one on her at all times. Our other girls are used to recovering, filling gaps and getting rebounds.”
New Haven led by as much as 11 and held on to win by nine, 60-51.
The only negative near the end of the game were injuries suffered by Meyer and Langenberg.
Meyer ran into the courtside seats, but stayed in the game. Langenberg had to be helped off after going down behind the play in the final moments.
“I think both were impact injuries,” Peirick said. “Both of them are moving better. Brenna was moving a lot better in the locker room. We’ll throw some ice on the injuries tomorrow. It’s important that we get both of them back because that’s our backcourt. I don’t think you’re going to hold either one of those two down. They’ll do whatever it takes to keep moving on.”
Up next for the winner is a Saturday contest against East Carter County (22-6) Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center. That game tips off at noon.
“Not to discredit anything our group did last year, but we have the potential to be as good, if not better, and more balanced than we were last year,” Peirick said. “To see that come to fruition, and know my girls are here and beat a really good team, is big.”
The winner will play March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield. The foe will be either Miller or Bishop LeBlond and the game tips off at 6 p.m.