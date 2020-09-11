It took four games, but the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks stayed perfect on the season Thursday.
New Haven (3-0) defeated Belle, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15.
“We still need to cut down on unforced errors, but that’s expected this early in the season,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said.
Hoener said the loss in the second set was a wake-up call.
“After the second set, I thought we were paying better attention to details,” said Hoener. “Four sets test your ability to focus and I thought we did OK in that regard. We’re looking forward to more competitions next week.”
Ellie Westermeyer paced the attack with nine kills. Natalie Covington was next with eight kills. Hannah Rethemeyer posted six kills while Lucy Hoener ended with five, Lexi Feldman had four and Maria Sheible recorded three.
Covington led the team in assists with 18. Westermeyer posted 12 assists. Hoener and Peyton Sumpter each had one.
Rethemeyer served five aces. Covington was next with four. Sheible posted two aces and Westermeyer contributed one.
Feldman, Rethemeyer and Westermeyer each had two blocks. Alaina Scott added one.
New Haven hits the road Tuesday to play at Blair Oaks. The Lady Shamrocks host Montgomery County Thursday.
New Haven is not going to the SEMO Dig for Life Tournament in Cape Girardeau Sept. 11-12. Instead the team will be idle until visiting St. Francis Borgia Regional Sept. 15.