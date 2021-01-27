Preparing for this week’s Hermann Tournament, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks rolled to a win Friday at Wellsville, 69-24.
“We played a really good game all around,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “It was nice to finally have that happen. Some girls who don’t get a lot of playing time were able to get quite a few minutes and were able to do some good things when they were in there. Hopefully we can build on that and start playing that way all the time. “
New Haven (6-8) led Wellsville (1-9) by three points after one quarter, 12-9. The Lady Shamrocks went on a 20-7 second quarter to lead 32-16 at the intermission.
New Haven netted 30 points in the third quarter and led 62-22 through three quarters.
New Haven had 10 different players score in the game. Three of them reached double digits.
Mackenzie Wilson led the scoring with 15 points, including three three-point baskets.
Peyton Sumpter and Lucy Hoener were next. Sumpter scored 14 points and Hoener ended at 12 points. Both hit four three-point baskets.
Madison Langenberg knocked down two three-point shots and ended with eight points.
Jessica Underwood netted seven points and went 5-8 from the free-throw line.
Grace Faris scored three points while Ellie Westermeyer, Natalie Covington and Hannah Rethemeyer all ended with two points apiece.
New Haven knocked down 14 three-point baskets and went 9-19 from the free-throw line.
The Lady Shamrocks returned to action Monday in the Hermann Tournament. New Haven was seeded seventh and faced Owensville in the first round.