Submitted for your approval: a two-act play with a happy ending for a local school.
“One Night in Otterville” ended with a New Haven volleyball Class 1 District 12 title Tuesday night.
The Lady Shamrocks (9-13-3) swept Bunceton in the semifinals, 25-8, 25-5, 25-8, and then blasted Smithton for the championship, 25-7, 25-14, 25-7.
“The girls played really well,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “We were aggressive in all aspects of our game and had very few unforced errors. They played full of poise and confidence.”
The Lady Shamrocks head back onto the road Saturday, but that trip will make Otterville seem like a quick jaunt across town. New Haven is going to Appleton City and will open against Rich Hill at 2:30 p.m. The other sectional round match is between Greenfield and Appleton City at 12:30 p.m. The quarterfinal match follows the New Haven-Rich Hill match.
Hoener said any travel time will be worth it.
“We’re going to have to travel,” she said. “We don’t mind. We’re just happy to be playing.”
Hoener said hard lessons learned during the regular season paid dividends at the district tournament.
“Getting beat up throughout the regular season truly prepared us for last night’s games,” Hoener said. “It’s not always enjoyable enduring those losses throughout the regular season, but it was well worth it last night.”
New Haven always was the top seed for the district tournament, but just about everything else changed, including the seeds. Both Chamois and Principia dropped out of the event, condensing it into a one-night tournament.
Bunceton
In the match against Bunceton, Natalie Covington led a balanced attack with eight kills. Lucy Hoener was next with seven. Ellie Westermeyer had six kills. Hannah Rethemeyer and Maria Sheible each had four kills. Lexi Feldmann and Alaina Scott had two kills apiece.
Covington and Peyton Sumpter each had five digs. Sheible and Westermeyer had three digs apiece. Sheny Delgado posted two digs. Hoener and Rethemeyer had one dig each.
Covington posted 16 assists. Westermeyer was next with 11. Hoener and Sheible posted two assists apiece and Rethemeyer added one.
New Haven scored 22 points on aces. Rethemeyer served seven. Covington and Sheible each had six. Westermeyer served two aces. Payton Burkhardt and Hoener each had one.
Smithton
In the district championship match, Westermeyer was the kills leader with nine. Sheible was next with six. Covington concluded with five kills. Hoener and Rethemeyer each had four, Feldmann ended with three and Scott added one.
Hoener was the digs leader with 10. Covington ended with eight. Rethmeyer had five while Sumpter and Westermeyer each had four digs. Miranda Yarbrough posted two digs and Delgado added one.
Covington had 18 assists, Westermeyer recorded 10 and Hoener and Rethemeyer each contributed one.
Rethemeyer and Westermeyer each had four blocks. Covington and Sheible posted one block apiece.
Sheible served six aces. Covington had four aces. Rethemeyer served two while Hoener and Westermeyer each served one.