Who will fortune favor this weekend in Springfield?
Two of the four teams in the MSHSAA Class 2 Girls Basketball Championships are at the top of the field. St. Joseph’s Bishop LeBlond enters the state semifinals as the top-ranked team in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state poll. Tipton was second on that list.
The other two semifinalists, New Haven and Norwood, weren’t noticed by the MBCA voters at the end of the season.
In the last two games, New Haven has knocked off two MBCA state-ranked teams, beating No. 5 Perryville St. Vincent in the sectional round and No. 10 East Carter County in the quarterfinals.
The semifinals at the Hammons Student Center Friday set up with New Haven (17-10) facing Bishop LeBlond (27-3) at 6 p.m.
The 8 p.m. game pits Tipton (29-1) against Norwood (23-6).
The event moves next door to the Great Southern Bank Arena Saturday. The third-place game will start at noon with the championship at 8 p.m.
New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said he’s been scouring video of Bishop LeBlond while his brother, New Haven boys basketball Head Coach Aaron Peirick, has been helping with Tipton and Norwood preparation.
“That’s the benefit of sharing an office and a set of parents with the boys basketball coach,” Austin Peirick said.
It’s a brave new world for the Lady Shamrocks in the semifinals as New Haven and Bishop LeBlond have no common opponents this season.
New Haven’s last state trip took place in 2014, when the Lady Shamrocks were fourth in Class 2. That came at the end of a three-year state run. The Lady Shamrocks finished second in Class 2 in both 2012 and 2013.
New Haven won the Class 1A state title in 2002.
Bishop LeBlond has one state championship, winning the Class 2A state title in 1983. The last state trip for the Lady Golden Eagles was 1986, when the team placed fourth in Class 2A.
Tipton was fourth in Class 3 in 2021 and second in Class 2 in 2020.
Norwood’s last state trip was 1998, when the Lady Pirates placed third in Class 1A.
Norwood also was fourth in Class 1A in 1996 and won the 1994 Class 1A state title.
Bishop LeBlond
The Lady Golden Eagles average 50.6 points per game offensively and allow 32.4 points per game defensively.
Playing in neutral-site games, LeBlond has been undefeated at 12-0.
The Lady Golden Eagles are 10-1 at home and 5-2 on the road as well.
LeBlond’s losses have been to undefeated Meadville, Kansas City St. Pius X and St. Joseph Benton. Meadville is ranked first in Class 1 while Benton is the Class 4 second-ranked team.
The Lady Golden Eagles have notched wins over several 20-win teams, including St. Joseph Christian (twice), Chillicothe, Tipton, Jefferson (Conception), Tarkio with Fairfax, Polo and Miller.
Bishop LeBlond beat Miller in the quarterfinals, 55-39. Miller was ranked fourth in the MBCA state poll.
Like New Haven, it’s been different players stepping up in different games. Kyla Conrad, who moved into the starting lineup after Emma Raines was lost for the season with a knee injury, led the team with 14 points in the win over Miller last Saturday.
Tatum Studer and Shae Lewis are other significant scoring threats, although any player can step up. Six players netted at least five points in the quarterfinal win.
Lewis was the scoring leader in the sectional victory over Polo with 15 points. Studer netted 14.
New Haven
Austin Peirick’s Lady Shamrocks, the smallest school in the Four Rivers Conference, moved forward another step after reaching the Class 2 quarterfinals a year ago.
The Lady Shamrocks average 43.5 points per game offensively and surrender 40.4 points per game defensively.
New Haven has played better away from home, going 5-1 on the road and 10-3 in neutral-site games. The Lady Shamrocks were 2-6 in home games.
The smallest school in the Four Rivers Conference, New Haven learned many lessons the hard way against bigger teams.
Losses were to Montgomery County (twice), Silex, St. James, Sullivan, Union, Linn, California, Steelville and Owensville.
New Haven avenged the loss to Sullivan, which came in the Union Tournament, by beating the Lady Eagles in FRC play.
Significant wins have included Hermann (twice), Bismarck, St. Vincent and East Carter.
The Lady Shamrocks finished all three tournaments, Montgomery County, Union and Hermann, with a win.
Peirick sticks to a small rotation with senior guard Brenna Langenberg as the player to watch.
Langenberg averages 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Second on the scoring list is junior Aubri Meyer, who averages 8.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, three steals and one blocked shot per game. Meyer can do it all, from handling the ball to moving inside. She leads the team with 29 three-point baskets, one more than Langenberg.
The other normal starters are sophomore Alayna Lagemann and seniors Jessica Underwood and Tressa Carver.
Lagemann averages 5.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocked shots per game. She was the team’s scoring leader with 20 points in the district championship win over Bismarck.
Underwood is another interior player who averages four points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Carver (3.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals per game) interchanges with junior Liz Luecke (4.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists per game).
Luecke is third on the team in three-point baskets made with 22 and broke out for 19 points in the sectional win over St. Vincent, which included four three-point baskets.
Peirick also will work senior Lindsey Steinbeck into the game at times.
Tipton
If rankings and records are to be believed, Tipton is a big favorite to advance to Saturday’s championship game.
Tipton’s lone loss was to Bishop LeBlond Jan. 21, 39-35.
The Lady Cardinals score 69.1 points per game while allowing 31.5 per contest.
Tipton was undefeated at home this season, going 10-0. The Lady Cardinals were 6-0 on the road and have gone 13-1 in neutral-site games.
Notable wins have included victories over 20-win teams California (overtime), Leeton, Troy, Jefferson (Conception), Skyline, Jefferson City, East Buchanan, New Franklin and Northeast (Cairo).
Other wins of note were against Cardinal Ritter, Hickman, Stover (twice) and Sacred Heart.
Northeast was ranked third in the latest MBCA Class 2 state poll.
Myra Claas is Tipton’s top scorer. She scored 22 in the win over Northeast (Cairo). She is nearing the 2,400-point scoring plateau for her career and will continue playing next season at Lincoln University.
She averages 23.8 points per game. Charlee Bailey and Briar Cox average 11.8 and 10.1 points per game apiece.
Briar Cox (10.1) and Brett Cox (5.7) are the top rebounders. Ava Schlotzhauer averages 5.1 rebounds per game while Claas checks in at 4.7.
Claas also averages 4.9 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Briar Cox averages two blocked shots per game.
Norwood
The Lady Pirates average 51.7 points per game and allow 40.3 points per game.
Norwood was 6-2 at home and 5-2 on the road. In neutral-site games, the Lady Pirates are 12-2 so far.
Losses were to Houston, RUSH Senior Homeschool, Licking, Mansfield, Sparta and Ava. The Lady Pirates have won six in a row entering the state semifinals.
Wins of note have been over Salem and Fordland (twice).
Norwood is the only semifinalist without a win over a Class 2 ranked team.
Located 56 miles east of the finals site, Norwood is the closest of the four finalists.
In the quarterfinal win over Fordland, Norwood pulled away in the second half after leading by one at the break, 20-19.
A two-win team last season, Norwood’s fortunes rose with the return of senior Kaytlynn Drake, who had missed significant playing time the previous two seasons due to knee injuries. She led the Lady Pirates with 20 points for the game.