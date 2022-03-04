Exploding offensively in the third quarter, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks claimed the Class 2 District 4 title Saturday in Crystal City, beating Valle Catholic, 44-26.
“It’s awesome,” New Haven senior guard Mackenzie Wilson said. “Back-to-back is even better.”
Head Coach Austin Peirick said there have been many ups and downs through the season, but winning a district title helps to make up for the earlier trials and tribulations.
“It’s great, Peirick said. “We had a tough January and February. To come out and execute like this feels good. Being a first-year head coach, it’s something I do not want to take for granted. You don’t get these all of the time. I’m going to enjoy it for 24 hours.”
The top-seeded Lady Shamrocks (16-10) outscored Valle (17-9) in the third quarter, 16-4.
That allowed the Lady Shamrocks to stretch a 13-11 halftime lead to a comfortable 29-15 advantage going to the final quarter.
New Haven heads to Jackson High School Wednesday to take on Oran (16-5) in a Class 2 sectional game. That contest tips off at 6 p.m.
The game got a slow start offensively as neither team scored for over two minutes. Valle’s Ella Bertram finally found the range with 5:39 to go in the opening frame.
“It was a little difficult to shoot in this gym,” Wilson said. “It’s a lot different than our gym. They’ve still got the stage, but it still difficult shooting in a new gym. I had never been here before. We rallied together and made it happen.”
New Haven tied it on a two-point shot by Aubri Meyer with 3:49 to go. Then, it was Natalie Covington’s time to shine.
With her team ahead, 3-2, the senior hit a pair of three-point baskets from the corner to give New Haven a 9-4 advantage. It was 9-6 after one quarter.
“Natalie has struggled all year long, but a lot of it has been confidence,” said Peirick. “If you don’t shoot it, you’re not going to hit it. We talked about how the district is a new season. She has really taken it to heart. She caught both of those with intent to shoot and make. We need to continue to see girls like her step up and hit those shots.”
Scoring remained at a premium in the second quarter. A Tressa Carver score off of a missed shot by Covington with 12 seconds to play gave New Haven a 13-11 lead at the break.
“We wanted to dictate the tempo,” Peirick said. “We wanted to make sure we were getting good looks. The reason we wanted to get good shots was that if we took bad shots, they would get long rebounds and be able to get out in transition on us.
“I liked our chances in the halfcourt. If we let them get loose, they were going to get easy buckets and we would dig a hole,” he said. “It was good that we looked for good looks and even better that we were able to hold them.”
The Lady Shamrocks netted the first five points of the second half and never looked back.
“I just think we all wanted it bad enough,” player Mackenzie Wilson said. “We wanted to go back-to-back. We want to get to state. Our core group is seniors. We know any game can be our last.”
Wilson scored 14 points with 13 coming in the final two quarters. She knocked down two three-point shots and went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Covington hit the two early threes for her six points.
Senior Emma Rohlfing scored six points.
Senior Peyton Sumpter closed with five points, including a three-point basket.
Junior Brenna Langenberg, an all-district team selection, also had five points. She hit one three.
Jessica Underwood contributed four points in the fourth quarter.
Meyer concluded the game with two points.
Carver, a junior, had two points.
New Haven hit six three-point baskets and went 6-9 from the free-throw line.
“We knew we could pressure the ball,” Peirick said. “We made an emphasis of being there on the catch with ball pressure. The way our zone is set up, we knew if we could have really good ball pressure, we have four built-in helpers there. We knew we could take that chance. Our girls did a phenomenal job of putting that needed pressure on them without fouling.”
Bertram was the high scorer for the Lady Warriors with 12 points.
Sam Loida netted seven points, including a pair of threes.
Mia Weiler scored three points on one three-point shot.
Emma Christine also had three points.
Madelyn Griffard scored one point.
Valle knocked won three three-point baskets and went 3-6 from the free-throw line