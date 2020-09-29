Tuesday’s volleyball meeting between the Lady Shamrocks and Lady Indians had comebacks from both sides.
It took all five sets, but in the end it was New Haven (6-5-2, 1-1) that gained the win at Pacific (1-6, 0-1), 25-23, 22-25, 24-26, 25-16, 15-9.
While New Haven won the first set, the Lady Shamrocks found their backs to the wall as Pacific took the next two in the best-of-five format.
Head Coach Jamie Hoener’s squad answered the call, taking the most decisive finish of the night in the fourth set and then finishing out the win.
“I was very pleased with our aggressive serving last night,” Hoener said. “I thought we put some pressure on Pacific. I would have liked to have had a better night passing, but I guess we did things well enough to get the job done. A conference win is always (a good) night — especially on the road.”
Pacific had to stage its own comeback to take the third set, after trailing 24-20. The Lady Indians finished on a six-point run to win the set in extra points.
Natalie Covington led the New Haven offense with 13 kills, adding 18 assists, four aces and four digs.
Hannah Rethemeyer knocked down nine kills with four blocks, one assist, six digs and one ace.
Ellie Westermeyer contributed nine kills, three blocks, 16 assists and three digs.
Lexi Feldmann posted five kills and three blocks.
Lucy Hoener recorded three kills, 12 digs, one assist and one ace.
Libero Maria Sheible made 19 digs and one kill.
Peyton Sumpter finished with one kill, three blocks, three assists, two aces and 16 digs.
Pacific’s Brenna Moore led all attackers on the night with 19 kills, adding seven digs and one assist.
Julia Thomas recorded eight kills, four digs and three aces.
Annie Tomlinson posted eight kills, 18 digs and two aces.
Alexis Haley served seven aces, passed out 16 assists and made seven digs.
Erin Brooks recorded five kills, three digs and two blocks.
Haley Greer picked up 14 digs with seven assists, one kill and one ace.
Lauren Langenbacher turned in 12 assists, three digs and one kill.
Katherine Link made one kill.
Kamryn Bukowsky contributed 12 digs.
Sophie Deusinger made eight digs and served three aces.
Emma Parry finished with three blocks.
Both teams continued league play Thursday. New Haven will next play in the Hermann Tournament, which starts Monday.
Pacific’s next match takes place at home against St. Clair, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.