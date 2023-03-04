Helping Carver
New Haven's Alayna Lagemann, Brenna Langenberg, Aubri Meyer and Jessica Underwood (from left) help teammate Tressa Carver (12) up after Carver scored and was fouled with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Class 2 quarterfinal at the Farmington Civic Center. New Haven won, 50-40, to advance to next week's state tournament in Springfield. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

For the first time since 2014, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks are headed to the MSHSAA State Tournament.

New Haven (17-10) defeated East Carter (22-7) Saturday afternoon at the Farmington Civic Center, 50-40, in the Class 2 quarterfinals.