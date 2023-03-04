For the first time since 2014, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks are headed to the MSHSAA State Tournament.
New Haven (17-10) defeated East Carter (22-7) Saturday afternoon at the Farmington Civic Center, 50-40, in the Class 2 quarterfinals.
The Lady Shamrocks will play either Miller or Bishop LeBlond Friday, March 10, at the Hammons Student Center in Springfield. That semifinal tips off at 6 p.m.
In Saturday’s quarterfinal, New Haven led the majority of the game. It was 10-6 for the Lady Shamrocks after one quarter. New Haven led 20-15 at the half and 30-25 through three quarters.
Brenna Langenberg scored 25 of New Haven’s 50 points.
Aubri Meyer was next with eight points, Liz Luecke ended with seven, Tressa Carver netted five, Alayna Lagemann netted three and Jessica Underwood added two.
Anna Crowley led East Carter with 12 points. Parker Golden was next with nine.
Game coverage and state preview information will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
