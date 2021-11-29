The Austin Peirick era at New Haven opened with a bang Monday.
Peirick, who succeeded his father, Doug, as New Haven’s girls basketball head coach this winter, led the Lady Shamrocks to a 70-13 win over Bourbon Monday night.
“Offensively, I thought we did a good job finding the open player at the right time,” Peirick said. “Defensively, we did a great job limiting Bourbon to low-percentage scoring opportunities, but we need to continue to get better at guarding cutters and drivers.”
Peyton Sumpter led New Haven in scoring with 19 points and four assists.
Mackenzie Wilson netted 16 points, adding nine assists and seven rebounds.
Tressa Carver netted nine points. Natalie Covington chipped in with five.
Emma Rohlfing and Lindsey Steinbeck scored four points apiece. Jessica Underwood added two.
The Lady Shamrocks rocketed to a 19-3 lead after one quarter. New Haven was up at the half, 40-5, and after three quarters, 64-10.
“Our focus can now be put towards our first-round game against Fulton in the Montgomery County Tournament next week,” Peirick said.