Coming back from a first-round loss at the Hermann Tournament, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks topped Columbia’s Battle High School Wednesday in the consolation semifinals, 45-42.
The win puts the Lady Shamrocks (8-6) into Friday’s consolation final against Owensville.
New Haven spent most of the game fighting back from a rough first quarter. Battle led after eight minutes, 17-5.
“We came out pretty sluggish and they took full advantage of that,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We were able to turn the tables in the second quarter and actually take the lead into halftime, thanks to our press. I think our press got us moving a little faster and helped us get into the game and create turnovers for easy baskets.”
New Haven outscored Battle in the second quarter, 22-4, to take a 27-21 lead into the intermission.
New Haven’s lead was 34-29 after three quarters.
Mackenzie Wilson led the Lady Shamrocks in scoring with 14 points. She hit three of the six New Haven three-point baskets and also went 3-4 from the free-throw line. New Haven was 7-10 from the stripe.
McKenzie Overstreet was next with 10 points, including two three-point baskets.
Ellie Westermeyer chipped in eight points.
Caroline Otten posted six points.
Madison Langenberg netted three points while Hannah Rethemeyer and Brenna Langenberg each scored two points.
Ke’shai Hayes was the game’s leading scorer, netting 26 points for the Lady Spartans. She knocked down all six free-throw attempts.
“The big girl for them was not easy to guard for us,” Peirick said. “She was much taller and she was a strong player inside.”
Peirick said New Haven worked on ways to limit Hayes.
“We tried a couple of different things with her to force them to shoot from the outside and it worked in the end,” Peirick said. “They did not shoot the ball very well from the perimeter.”
Kaelyn Johnson had eight points, hitting both of Battle’s three-point shots.
Brooklynn Spillman scored six points and Imani Hopkins added two points.
“It was a good win for us,” Peirick said.