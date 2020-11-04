It’s been a long and winding road for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks.
And, New Haven will gas up the bus once again this week, heading to Cape Girardeau for the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships.
“I believe that this is the furthest that we have had to travel, but that’s the way it goes sometimes,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “We’re just thankful to get the opportunity to play.”
New Haven (11-13-3) won the sectional event Saturday at Appleton City to reach the MSHSAA semifinals.
New Haven opened play Saturday with a 25-23, 25-21, 21-15, 25-21 win over Rich Hill (15-11) in the sectional round.
In the quarterfinals, the Lady Shamrocks swept Greenfield (18-12-3), 25-12, 25-14, 25-13.
“We did not play well against Rich Hill,” Hoener said. “We were very tight and very nervous. It was hard to get anything going. Rich Hill was pretty scrappy and I think our hitters got a little frustrated. Serving was kind of a disaster as well. I was thankful that we kept trying and working hard, but it was a struggle to get anything done that game.”
Everything came together in the quarterfinals.
“Greenfield was a completely different story,” Hoener said. “We played with confidence and poise and it was an enjoyable game to watch. I’m very happy for all of the girls, especially the seniors. It never gets old.”
State Tournament
New Haven will play Advance (33-1-2), the defending Class 1 state champ, Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
The Lady Shamrocks will either play for the Class 1 third-place match Saturday at 9 a.m. or for the title Saturday at 11 a.m.
Playing in the other semifinal are Midway (22-1) and Lesterville (24-10-2).
Greenfield
In the quarterfinal, Ellie Westermeyer led the team in kills with eight. Lexi Feldmann and Hannah Rethemeyer each knocked down six kills.
Maria Sheible was next with five kills. Natalie Covington contributed four kills. Lucy Hoener had three while Alaina Scott added two kills.
Covington was the digs leader with 17. Sheible was next with 11 while Hoener and Peyton Sumpter each had 10 digs.
Westermeyer picked up eight digs, Rethemeyer added four, Sheny Delgado had two and Payton Burkhardt ended with one dig.
Covington dealt out 15 assists. Westermeyer was next with 13 and Hoener had one.
Feldmann had two blocks. Hoener ended with one.
Covington, Hoener and Sumpter each served two aces. Rethemeyer, Sheible and Westermeyer each had one.
Rich Hill
In Saturday’s opener, Covington blasted 12 kills to lead the offense. Rethemeyer was next with nine kills while Westermeyer had seven kills.
Feldmann, Hoener and Sheible each posted four kills.
Hoener picked up 35 digs. Sumpter was next with 21 while Sheible had 19 digs and Covington ended with 18.
Westermeyer and Rethemeyer each had eight digs. Feldmann posted two and Delgado ended with one.
Westermeyer dished out 20 assists. Covington had 16 and Hoener added one.
Covington, Rethemeyer and Westermeyer each had one block.
Covington served two aces. Hoener, Rethemeyer, Sheible, Sumpter and Westermeyer added one ace apiece.