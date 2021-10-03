For the first time since 2017, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks will be playing on the final night of the Hermann Tournament.
New Haven (8-8-3) earned the right to advance to the consolation match by going 1-2 in pool play Tuesday.
In pool matches, New Haven:
• Defeated Washington, 27-25, 28-26.
• Lost to Hermann, 25-15, 25-17.
• Lost to Gateway Legacy, 25-14, 25-14.
“I was very happy with our play against Washington and Hermann,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “Against Gateway, we played timid and flat. We had a chance to place in the top four of the tournament, which was one of our team goals, but we let it slip away.”
New Haven’s win over Washington was just enough to move New Haven to the consolation match against Owensville. The Lady Shamrocks went 2-6 in sets, and Washington was 1-5. The Lady Jays split with Gateway Legacy.
Hermann (6-0 in games) and Gateway Legacy (3-3) secured the semifinal berths.
In the win over Washington, New Haven got seven kills from both Natalie Covington and Aubri Meyer. Lucy Hoener and Lexi Feldmann posted three kills apiece. Liz Luecke and Tressa Carver each added one.
Peyton Sumpter picked up 30 digs. Luecke supplied 11 digs. Lucy Hoener posted eight, Covington and Feldmann each had five, Meyer recorded three, Avery Strubberg had two, and Carver added one dig.
Covington handed out 11 assists, and Lucy Hoener ended with eight.
Feldmann posted two solo blocks. Luecke, Carver and Meyer each had one.
Sumpter served an ace.
Against Hermann, Covington had six kills. Lucy Hoener ended with two. Feldmann, Carver and Meyer each added one kill.
Sumpter had 18 digs. Luecke was next with 10. Covington had six, and Lucy Hoener and Feldmann each picked up five digs. Meyer added four.
Lucy Hoener had five assist, and Covington ended with four.
Meyer posted two solo blocks. Carver had one solo block and a block assist. Feldmann had a solo block, and Covington added a block assist.
In the match against Gateway Legacy, Feldmann posted four kills. Meyer was next with three. Luecke had one kill.
Sumpter posted 12 digs. Lucy Hoener was next with nine, and Covington had eight. Luecke and Meyer both picked up six. Strubberg posted two, and Carver had one dig.
Covington had six assists, and Lucy Hoener ended with two.
Luecke, Carver and Meyer each had one solo block.
Luecke and Sumpter served one ace apiece.