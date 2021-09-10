The Lady Indians got on the scoreboard late but could not catch up to Northwest Thursday.
Pacific (2-4) fell in a nonconference road game at Cedar Hill as the Lady Lions (6-2) picked up a 5-2 win.
Northwest built an early advantage with one run in the bottom of the first inning, one run in the second and two in the third.
The Lady Lions scored their final run in the fifth on a solo home run by Ella Stichling.
Pacific tallied both of its runs in the top of the sixth.
Trinity Brandhorst was Pacific’s pitcher of record. In six innings, she struck out two and allowed five runs on six hits and five walks.
At the plate, Bella Walker led the offense, going 2-3 with a double, a single and two runs batted in.
Ilexia Wallace and Brandhorst scored the two runs.
Brandhorst, Brooklynn Kittrell and Molly Prichard each singled.
Madi Stichling was the winning pitcher for Northwest, striking out 11 in seven innings and allowing two runs on five hits with no walks.
Ella Stichling ended the game with two of Northwest’s six hits.
Lily Consolino tripled.
Kayla Bertani, Shea Comia and Grace Eimer each singled.
Alexi Sanchez and Ella Stichling both scored twice, and Consolino added one run.
Ella Stichling drove in two runs. Bertani, Comia and Consolino had one RBI apiece.
Pacific played its first home game Tuesday, taking on New Haven in the Four Rivers Conference opener. Next on the schedule is another conference matchup Thursday at St. James at 4:30 p.m.